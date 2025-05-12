Admirals Win Three Straight, Come Back to Advance to Next Round of Calder Cup Playoffs

Svechkov Scores Overtime Winner in Game 5 as Nashville's AHL Affiliate Moves On in Postseason

54513067316_3daaa7b6ac_o
By Brooks Bratten
Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

That’s so Svech.

After dropping the first two games of their best-of-five series, the Milwaukee Admirals rattled off three-straight victories - including a Game 5 overtime win - to defeat the Rockford IceHogs and take the Central Division Semifinals by a 3-2 count.

The 4-3 OT win on Sunday evening from Nashville’s AHL affiliate at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena was capped with the game-winning, power-play goal from a familiar face - Preds rookie Fedor Svechkov, who tallied twice in the decisive contest.

Defenseman Marc Del Gaizo recorded a pair of assists in Game 5, Ozzy Wiesblatt and Joakim Kemell also added one helper each and goaltender Matt Murray made 28 saves - including a penalty shot stop in the first period - to earn the win.

Both teams traded goals back and forth on the night, with Milwaukee carrying a 3-2 lead into the final frame before Rockford tied things up. But then, after the IceHogs took a delay of game penalty, Svechkov ended the series just 1:38 into overtime to send the Ads onto the next round.

“That’s the game - you’ve got to keep playing the game,” Admirals Head Coach Karl Taylor said following the win. “We’ve had a lot of these elimination games over the years in these moments, and you’ve just got to keep playing. It’s hockey. It’s [the] playoffs. It’s supposed to be really difficult.”

Nothing came easy for the Ads in the series after they earned a first-round bye thanks to their second consecutive Central Division title. Milwaukee had a 2-0 lead in Game 1 before ultimately falling by a 3-2 final in overtime. The IceHogs cruised to victory in Game 2 and pushed the Admirals to the brink of elimination, but they won a pair on the road in Rockford to force Game 5 in Milwaukee.

Chase De Leo and Jesse Ylonen also tallied for Milwaukee in the series finale to give the Ads a date with the Texas Stars and another best-of-five series in the Central Division Finals, which begins on Thursday in Texas.

“It takes a lot of belief and a lot of experience, but it also takes a heck of a lot of luck,” Taylor said. “You don’t win the elimination games or come back on the reviser sweep situation unless you get some luck… it was a very equal game and we were fortunate to get the win.”

Milwaukee will face Texas in the Calder Cup Playoffs for the third consecutive season. The Ads defeated the Stars in five games last season to advance to the Western Conference Finals.

Games 1-2 will take place in Texas on Thursday and Sunday before the series shifts to Milwaukee on May 21. Visit MilwaukeeAdmirals.com to watch and listen to all Ads games, and stay tuned to NashvillePredators.com for updates.

News Feed

Blog: Keep Up With the Preds at the 2025 IIHF Men's World Championship

Nashville Predators Foundation Distributes Record-Breaking Grant Donation to 190 Local Nonprofits

Stamkos Named to NHL's Quarter-Century Team

Preds Players, Staff Set to Represent Respective Countries at 2025 IIHF Men's World Championship

Preds Scouts Preparing for Fifth Overall Pick, Planning NHL Draft Strategy During Annual Scouting Meetings

Preds Earn Fifth Overall Selection in 2025 NHL Draft

Trotz Reviews Preds Season, Discusses Solutions, Improvements for 2025-26 Campaign

Preview: 2025 NHL Draft Lottery - How It Works and Where the Preds Could Slot

AHL Game Day: IceHogs vs. Admirals, Game 2

Preds Top Prospects Continue to Learn, Develop With Admirals

Admirals Begin Playoffs With Overtime Loss to Rockford

AHL GAME DAY: IceHogs vs. Admirals, Game 1

Svechkov, Del Gaizo Talk NHL Experience With Preds, Ready to Help Admirals in Calder Cup Playoffs

Stepping Up: Ufko Balances NHL Debut with Admirals’ Playoff Push

Preview: Preds AHL Affiliate Set to Begin Playoff Run Thursday Night in Milwaukee

Preds Announce Exciting Plans to Upgrade, Transform Bridgestone Arena

Predators Reassign Marc Del Gaizo, Fedor Svechkov to Milwaukee (AHL)

Preds Reflect on 2024-25 Season, Find Optimism In What's Ahead 