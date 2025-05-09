Stamkos Named to NHL's Quarter-Century Team

Predators Forward Voted Among the Best Players of the Last 25 Years

By Brooks Bratten
Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

Steven Stamkos has been named one of the NHL’s greatest players of the last 25 years.

The Predators forward is part of the second group of players announced to the League’s Quarter-Century Team with seven skaters voted onto the team who made their NHL debuts between 2000-2010.

Of course, a large majority of the veteran forward’s accolades came while he was a member of the Tampa Bay Lightning, but Stamkos still had his share of memorable moments during his first season in Nashville.

Last November in Vancouver, Stamkos tallied twice on the man advantage to give himself career power-play markers 218 and 219 to pass Hall-of-Famer Mike Gartner and future Hall-of-Famer Jaromir Jagr (both with 217) for the 11th-most in NHL history.

In March, Stamkos recorded his 600th career assist as the Preds beat the Bruins, a night that saw No. 91 add a goal and two assists overall to get the win in Boston.

Then, four nights later, Stamkos took another spot in the NHL record book with his 14th career hat trick. The first goal of the evening for Stamkos was No. 574 of his career, good enough to pass Mike Bossy for sole possession of 23rd place in NHL history. Two days later, he was named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week for his efforts.

Stamkos finished the season with 27 goals and 53 points while appearing in all 82 games for the Preds - the 14th campaign he’s reached the 25-goal mark.

Click here for more on the NHL’s Quarter-Century Team.

