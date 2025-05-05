Trotz Reviews Preds Season, Discusses Solutions, Improvements for 2025-26 Campaign

Barry Trotz had plenty to review from the 2024-25 Nashville Predators season that was, and he did just that on Monday afternoon at Bridgestone Arena.

Nashville’s general manager spoke for an hour to the gathered media as he looked back on what went wrong, how to fix it and where to find optimism as the organization moves forward from a campaign that didn’t go the way anyone would have anticipated.

“Unfortunately, the season did not live up to our expectations, either our own internal expectations or external expectations,” Trotz said in his opening statement. “I think I was the one that said, ’It’s fantasy hockey until you become a good team.’ I think I was correct a little bit on that, because we didn't become a good team, unfortunately. [We] wanted to thread the needle, if you will - bring in accomplished veterans that we could mix in with the younger talent. We worked really hard to acquire those players, and that plan still is in place… The path has changed, but our plan hasn’t.”

That plan will include Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette at the helm, a question Trotz addressed as he confirmed his support for Nashville’s bench boss.

“Andrew Brunette, to me, is a good, young coach,” Trotz said. “That's why I hired him. He's a good, young coach. He had a tough situation this year in terms of our team, or maybe our makeup, how we came together, or didn't come together, right at the start of the year, and he needs to add a lot of tools to his tool belt.

“When you believe in [someone], just like a good, young player, you stick with them. And Andrew Brunette is just like a young player. We could have done the easy thing - make a change and see if we can get a bump up or whatever. I didn't do that. I believe in developing people. I believe he's a good, young coach. He's a good, young hockey mind, and Andrew is going to work hard to find the solution. He's a solution-based guy, as well as myself. We will find that solution.”

The solution, Trotz says, comes with a number of different elements, including improved 5-on-5 play, buy-in from everyone in the organization and improved production from young players and veterans alike.

And make no mistake - Trotz wasn’t pleased with how his club fared this season, but he also knows it’s not all doom and gloom with the group he’s assembled.

“All that said, we accomplished a couple things through the year,” Trotz said. “I always looked for the positives. We added some young veterans to our group. We added draft assets and cap space, which are valuable quantities to have, and we added opportunity and a path for young players… We haven't had too many high draft choices. It's time, and we're trying to thread the needle.”

Those draft choices will come frequently over the next few years, starting in the 2025 NHL Draft with the Preds owning three first-round picks, including one that will come in the Top 5. Couple that with the young, promising players the Predators already have in their system, and Trotz sees continued reason for optimism despite the most recent on-ice results.