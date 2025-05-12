Nashville Predators Foundation Distributes Record-Breaking Grant Donation to 190 Local Nonprofits

Nashville, Tenn. (May 12, 2025) – The Nashville Predators Foundation distributed its largest-ever one-time donation, with Helper Grant distributions totaling $850,791 during a Grant Check Presentation Ceremony at Bridgestone Arena on May 12. Through the 2025 allocation, 190 Nashville and Middle Tennessee nonprofits received a grant.

“The Helper Grant Check Presentation Ceremony is one of the most meaningful and powerful events of the year for the Nashville Predators Foundation as we bring together 190 organizations in one room,” Nashville Predators Vice President of Community Relations Rebecca King said. “The grant money we distribute reflects the commitment from our fans and partners to uplifting the Middle Tennessee community. We’re proud to see our contributions grow year after year, providing even more funding to programs benefiting local youth and their families.”

With this year’s $850,791 distribution, the Helper Grants will positively impact more than 382,000 individuals across Nashville and Middle Tennessee. In addition to the Helper Grant program, the Nashville Predators Foundation contributes over $4 million annually in direct cash and in-kind support to community organizations throughout Middle Tennessee.

The Helper Grants program is named in honor of former Nashville Predators Senior Vice President of Communications and Development Gerry Helper. Helper retired in 2021 after working more than 40 years in the NHL, including 24 years with Nashville, where he ended his career as the Nashville PredatorsFoundation Chairman of the Board.

This announcement marks the 27th grant distribution by the Predators Foundation. Since its inception, the Foundation has awarded more than $11.2 million in financial grants to Nashville and Middle Tennessee community service and charitable organizations. Additional information on the Predators Foundation grant allocation and application process is available here. Below, in alphabetical order, is a complete list of the 190 nonprofits that received a grant from the Predators Foundation in 2025.

2025 Nashville Predators Foundation Helper Grant Recipients

• 100 Black Men of Middle Tennessee, Inc.

• 15th Judicial District Child Advocacy Center

• 23rd Judicial District Drug Court

• A Soldier's Child

• ABLE Youth

• AbleVoices

• Act Too Players Foundation

• Actors Bridge Ensemble (ABE)

• Adventure Science Center

• Akiva School

• Alive Hospice

• Aloe Family, The

• Always Bev Inc

• American Cancer Society

• American Heart Association

• Angel Heart Farm, Inc.

• Armed Services YMCA Fort Campbell

• ArtLink

• ASMT, Inc.

• Assistance League of Nashville

• Austin Peay State University Master of Public Health

• Autism Career Training (ACT)

• Aventura Community School

• B.E. Academy for Girls

• Backfield in Motion, Inc.

• Beads of Courage, Inc.

• Beautiful Spirited Women

• Bethlehem Centers of Nashville

• Black Lemonade

• Blind Early Services TN

• Boys & Girls Clubs of South Central Tennessee

• Bridge Family Ministries

• Bridge House, The

• Bridge, Inc., The

• Bridges Domestic Violence Center

• BrightStone, Inc.

• Camp Kesem at Vanderbilt University

• Carnegie Writers

• CASA of Cannon County

• Catholic Charities, Diocese of Nashville

• Center for the Arts, Inc.

• Center of Hope for Behavioral Health

• Characters of Character NFP

• Child Advocacy Center of Rutherford County, Inc.

• Children's Emergency Care Alliance (CECATN)

• Cho-Zen

• Cole Elementary - Planet Protectors

• Communities In Schools

• Community Child Care Services, Inc

• Community Resource Center

• Conexion Americas

• Cottage Cove Urban Ministries

• Cumberland River Compact

• Daystar Counseling Ministries

• Down Syndrome Association of Middle TN (DSAMT)

• Dream Streets

• East Nashville Hope Exchange

• Easter Seals Tennessee

• Edison School, The

• Education Equal Opportunity Group (EEOG)

• Endure Athletics Foundation

• Fannie Battle Day Home for Children

• Feed America First

• First Steps, Inc.

• Franklin Baseball Club

• Friends Life Community

• Friends of Shelby Park and Bottoms

• Friends of Warner Parks

• Gift of Life Marrow Registry

• Gift of Song, The

• GiGi's Playhouse Nashville

• Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee

• Girls on the Run Middle TN

• GraceWorks

• Greenhouse Ministries

• Habitat for Humanity of Sumner County

• Habitat for Humanity Williamson Maury

• Hands-On Science Center

• Harpeth Conservancy

• Harvest Hands Community Development Corporation

• High Hopes Preschool and Pediatric Therapy Clinic

• Hope Hohenwald Inc

• Hope Station, Inc., The

• Horse Play, Inc

• Hospice of the Highland Rim Foundation

• Humanities Tennessee

• Imagination Library of Coffee County

• Inspiritus, Inc.

• Jazz Empowers

• Journey Home, Inc., The

• Junior Achievement of Middle Tennessee

• Kids On The Rise

• King's Academy

• Kymari House, Inc.

• LOAVES & FISHES - Clarksville

• Manna Cafe Ministries

• McNeilly Center for Children

• Men of Valor

• Middle Tennessee Science and Engineering Fair Foundation

• Middle Tennessee State University Club Ice Hockey

• Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center

• Move! Music City

• Music City Youth in the Arts, Inc

• My Bag My Story

• NAMI Davidson County

• NAMI Tennessee

• Nashville Adult Literacy Council

• Nashville Ballet

• Nashville Book Connection

• Nashville Diaper Connection

• Nashville Dolphins

• Nashville Dream Center, The

• Nashville Food Project, The

• Nashville Freedom School Partnership

• Nashville Humane Association

• Nashville Peacemakers

• Nashville State Community College Foundation

• Nashville Tools for Schools

• Nashville Urban Debate League

• Nashville Youth Basketball Association

• Nashville Youth for Christ, Inc.

• Nashville Youth Jazz Ensemble

• National Museum of African American Music

• NeedLink Nashville

• Needs of Our Kids (The NOOK)

• New Leash On Life

• Nurses for Newborns of Tennessee

• Operation Stand Down Tennessee

• Owl's Hill Nature Sanctuary

• Path United

• Pathways Kitchen

• PENCIL Foundation

• People Loving Nashville

• Permobil Foundation

• Persist Nashville

• Pinson Hospital Hospitality House

• Plant The Seed

• Porch Writers' Collective, The

• Project Redesign Inc.

• Read and Play Schools (RAPS)

• Read To Achieve

• Renewal House, Inc.

• Retrieving Independence Inc.

• RISE UP Grundy

• Rocketown of Middle Tennessee

• Ronald McDonald House Charities of Nashville, Tennessee, Inc.

• Saddle Up!

• Salama Urban Ministries

• Samaritan Recovery Community

• SCHS Bison Hockey Club

• Shine Photography

• ShowerUp

• Small World Yoga

• Soles4Souls

• Southeast Community Ventures

• Special Kids Inc

• Special Olympics Tennessee

• St. Luke's Community House

• St. Mary Villa Child Development Center

• STARS Nashville

• Stronger Than My Father, Inc.

• Studio Tenn Theatre Company

• Sumner County CASA

• Support and Training for Exceptional Parents (TNSTEP)

• TeamCJColas Uterine Cancer Foundation

• Tennessee Alliance for Kids (TAK)

• Tennessee Craft

• Tennessee Hemophilia Bleeding Disorder Foundation

• Tennessee Kids Belong

• Tennessee State Parks Conservancy

• Tennessee Trucking Foundation

• Tennessee Wildlife Federation

• Tennessee Wolverines Hockey Foundation

• Theater Bug, The

• Trevecca Nazarene University

• Tucker's House

• Tullahoma South Jackson Civic Association

• Turnip Green Creative Reuse

• Vanderbilt Bill Wilkerson Center

• Volunteer State Robotics Foundation

• Water Walkers

• Wayne Reed Christian Childcare Center

• wear blue: run to remember

• Well Outreach, The

• White Fawn Farm

• WithLove Charity

• Working Dogs for Vets

• YAIPAK

• You Have the Power...Know How to Use It, Inc.

• Youth Encouragement Services

About the Nashville Predators Foundation

The Preds Foundation’s mission is to meet educational, social, health and cultural needs throughout Nashville and Middle Tennessee. The Preds Foundation is devoted to using its platform and influence from its affiliation with professional sports to serve the needs of the community by offering unique resources and financial support to local youth and family-oriented organizations. In 2024, the Preds Foundation raised over $3 million dollars. Since its inception in 1998, the Preds Foundation has awarded almost $30 million in grants, SuperGrants, donations and in-kind gifts to the greater Middle Tennessee community. To learn more about the Nashville Predators Foundation and to see a list of upcoming events, visit www.nashvillepredators.com/foundation or follow our Instagram, X and Facebook pages.