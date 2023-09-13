Predators 2023 Training Camp Opens Sept. 20

News Feed

This Month in SMASHVILLE History: September

This Month in SMASHVILLE History: September
Nashville Predators 2023-24 Roster Breakdown: Center

Preds 2023-24 Roster Breakdown: Center
Nashville Predators 2023-24 Roster Breakdown: Right Wing

Preds 2023-24 Roster Breakdown: Right Wing
Preds Rookie Camp Roster Features Top Prospects and Some Familiar Faces

Preds Rookie Camp Roster Features Top Prospects and Some Familiar Faces
Predators Rookie Camp Begins Thursday, Sept. 14

Predators Rookie Camp Begins Thursday, Sept. 14
Blog: Preds Staffers Serve with Soles4Souls in Honduras

Blog: Preds Staffers Serve with Soles4Souls in Honduras
Nashville Predators Announce Single-Game Ticket Promotions and Theme Nights for 2023-24 Season

Nashville Predators Announce Single-Game Ticket Promotions and Theme Nights for 2023-24 Season
Nashville Predators 2023-24 Roster Breakdown: Left Wing

Preds 2023-24 Roster Breakdown: Left Wing
Army Soldier in Clarksville Surprised with Nashville Predators Hometown Heroes Plan

Army Soldier in Clarksville Surprised with Preds Hometown Heroes Plan
Nashville Predators to Appear 10 Times on National NHL Broadcast Schedule in 2023-24

Preds to Appear 10 Times on National NHL Broadcast Schedule in 2023-24
Register Now for the Nashville Predators Fishing Tournament on Sept. 9

Register Now for the Preds Fishing Tournament on Sept. 9
Roman Josi, Juuse Saros Named to NHL Network's 'Top 50 Players Right Now'

Josi, Saros Named to NHL Network's 'Top 50 Players Right Now' List
Nashville Predators 2023-24 Roster Breakdown: Right Defense

Preds 2023-24 Roster Breakdown: Right Defense
Nashville Predators to Host Gold Star Showcase at F&M Bank Arena on Thursday, Sept. 28

Preds to Host Gold Star Showcase at F&M Bank Arena on Thursday, Sept. 28
Nashville Predators 2023-24 Roster Breakdown: Left Defense

Preds 2023-24 Roster Breakdown: Left Defense
USA Hockey Brings Blind Hockey Development Camp to Nashville

USA Hockey Brings Blind Hockey Development Camp to Nashville
Summer Check-in: Roman Josi

Summer Check-in: Roman Josi
Recapping a Busy Summer for the Nashville Predators Foundation

Recapping a Busy Summer for the Nashville Predators Foundation

Predators 2023 Training Camp Opens Sept. 20

All Team Practices at Ford Ice Center Bellevue are Open to the Public; Preds Will Play Six Preseason Games

JAR06951
By Press Release

Nashville, Tenn. (September 13, 2023) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today the complete schedule and roster for the team’s 2023 training camp, which will begin with physicals and a team meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 20. Nashville’s first organized practices are set for Thursday, Sept. 21 at 9 a.m. CT at Ford Ice Center Bellevue. Dates, locations, times and the roster are subject to change.

Nashville’s training camp is headlined by six preseason games, including two home contests at Bridgestone Arena. The Predators’ preseason slate includes a road doubleheader against the Florida Panthers and home-and-home series with the Tampa Bay Lightning and Carolina Hurricanes. This will mark the 11th time in the last 12 training camps that the Predators and Panthers will play a split-squad doubleheader, with the 2023 edition scheduled for Sept. 25 at FLA Live Arena with games at 1 p.m. CT and 5 p.m. CT. The Predators will then face off against the Lightning at home on Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. CT and on the road on Sept. 30 at 4 p.m. CT. Nashville closes out the preseason with a back-to-back against Carolina, hosting the Hurricanes on Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. CT before traveling to Raleigh the next night for a 6 p.m. CT start.

The team will also host the Gold Star Showcase, an intrasquad game between Predators players benefiting the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, at F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tenn., on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. CT.

All on-ice training camp practice sessions are open to the public and will be held at Ford Ice Center Bellevue unless otherwise noted.

A total of 61 players will attend training camp – 47 are under contract with Nashville; seven are on American Hockey League contracts with the Milwaukee Admirals and seven are participating on a tryout agreement or as an unsigned draft pick. Nashville’s training camp roster will consist of 32 forwards, 21 defensemen and eight goaltenders.

CLICK HERE for the 2023 Training Camp roster.

CLICK HERE for the 2023 Training Camp schedule.