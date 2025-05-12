Blog: Keep Up With the Preds at the 2025 IIHF Men's World Championship

The 2025 IIHF Men’s World Championship is underway, and the Predators are well represented on and off the ice.

Six Preds players are representing their respective countries in the annual tournament, which is taking place in Sweden and Denmark, with some of the world’s best facing off.

Preds Alternate Captain Filip Forsberg is representing his native Sweden, while Alternate Captain Ryan O’Reilly is skating for Canada. Forward Michael McCarron and defenseman Brady Skjei are playing for the United States, and Nashville’s Finnish goaltenders - Juuse Saros and Justus Annunen - are both minding the net for their home country.

Additionally, Predators Assistant General Manager/Director of Scouting Jeff Kealty is the general manager for the Americans, while Preds Video Coach Lawrence Feloney and Head Equipment Manager Pete Rogers are serving in those roles for the United States as well.

The schedule begins on May 9 with games on the calendar through May 20 before the quarterfinals start on May 22. The medal games are set for May 25 at Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, also the site of where the Preds will face the Pittsburgh Penguins for a pair of games in November for the 2025 NHL Global Series.

Here’s a look at how the Preds are faring at the 2025 IIHF Men’s World Championship.

May 9-11:

The tournament began with Saros making 14 saves in a 2-1 win for Finland over Austria. The single goal allowed by Saros was also the first tally he’s ever surrendered in an Ice Hockey World Championship; the Preds netminder was previously 3-0 with three shutouts headed into the tournament.

Forsberg’s Swedes defeated Slovakia by a 5-0 final on May 9, and the Americans shut out Denmark by a 5-0 count. O’Reilly, who was named an alternate captain for Canada, recorded an assist on Canada’s fourth goal as they shut out Slovenia by a 4-0 final on May 10.