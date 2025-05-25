Skjei, McCarron, Preds Staff Win Gold With Team USA at IIHF World Championship

Americans Earn Gold Medal at World Championship for First Time in 92 Years

Untitled design (23)
By Brooks Bratten
Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

The Americans - and a few Preds - prevailed at the Men's World Championship.

Predators defenseman Brady Skjei, forward Michael McCarron, Assistant General Manager/Director of Scouting Jeff Kealty, Video Coach Lawrence Feloney and Head Equipment Manager Pete Rogers all earned a Gold medal on Sunday as the United States captured Gold at the World Championship for the first time in 92 years.

Kealty served as the general manager for the Americans, while Feloney and Rogers represented in their same roles for the United States.

Skjei assisted on Tage Thompson's overtime goal as the Americans beat Switzerland, 1-0, to conclude the tournament. Skjei also recorded a goal and an assist on Saturday over Sweden to help the U.S. to the Gold Medal game.

Preds forward Filip Forsberg also collected a medal - bronze - as Sweden defeated Denmark on Sunday.

