Inside Preds Training Camp: Five Takeaways Thus Far

Standouts, Surprises and Storylines to Watch from the First Week of On-Ice Sessions

© Paige Cook

By Emma Lingan
@Emma_Lingan Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

We are less than one week into training camp, but there is already a new, palpable energy surrounding this Nashville Predators team. 

This week’s practice sessions and scrimmages at Ford Ice Center Bellevue have provided an up-close and personal look inside the offensive philosophy of Head Coach Andrew Brunette, and roster battles are heating up as Opening Night inches closer.

Ahead of the Predators first preseason games on Monday against the Florida Panthers, here are five key takeaways from this week’s on-ice sessions at training camp:

1. Bruno Has Arrived

“Fast.”

“Flying.”

“Sprinting.”

These are just a few of the descriptors used by the players at Preds camp to describe their first few practices under Brunette. Throughout his coaching career, Brunette’s name has come to be synonymous with the dynamic, high-powered system he implements on offense – and the results speak for themselves.

Brunette led the Florida Panthers to the best regular season in franchise history in 2021-22, leading the NHL in goals (337) and posting a power-play percentage of 24.4 percent, tied for the NHL's fourth-best mark. Last season, under Brunette’s leadership, the New Jersey Devils improved their power-play unit from 28th in the league the season before to the 13th-best in 2022-23. Brunette's contributions also helped the Devils clinch their first postseason berth since 2018.

Brunette’s offensive philosophy has been evident this week at training camp. He wants to be fast; he wants to check; he wants to control the puck. If the Predators can master this system under Brunette’s leadership, the results should hopefully be similar to what they were in Florida and New Jersey.

“He's bringing a lot of freshness here [with] the pace of play we're going to be playing with this year,” forward Cole Smith said. “I think it's going to be a lot of fun. I think you can tell, if you're watching any of our practices and the scrimmages there, that we're going to be getting up and down the ice, working for the puck… So, we're going to be flying up and down the ice. I think that's kind of our goal, to play fast.”

2. Ryan O’Reilly is Elite

O’Reilly, arguably Nashville’s splashiest free-agent signing this offseason, has lived up to the hype so far at his first training camp with the Preds. A former captain in St. Louis, he appears to be a natural leader both on and off the ice. He is extremely vocal, motivating his teammates and maintaining a high energy level throughout the long, grueling practice sessions. He leads by example, and his most seemingly slight habits have not gone unnoticed by his new teammates.

“At the rink, he’s so driven,” said left wing Filip Forsberg, a likely linemate of O’Reilly’s in 2023-24. “Obviously, you can see why he’s so good. All the details he’s doing on a daily basis, [I’m] just trying to watch and learn from him. All the small details like touches around the boards. That is so hard to play against. So I’m really excited to have him on our side.”

Ryan O'Reilly talks Day One of Training Camp

3. The Kids Came to Play

This year’s training camp is critical for Luke Evangelista and Egor Afanasyev, two young forwards who made their NHL debuts with the Predators during the second half of last season and will now look to make the team out of camp for the first time in their young careers. 

Evangelista made an impact and adjusted quickly to the NHL level, recording 15 points (7g-8a) in 24 games with the Preds last season. Afanasyev showcased his physicality and contributed to the team’s puck control and movement down the stretch but registered just one goal in 17 games. With a small sample size of NHL experience under their belts, both entered training camp this year looking to prove that they have what it takes to play at that level for a full, 82-game season.

While neither Evangelista nor Afanasyev had a particularly strong showing at the Southeast Rookie Showcase last week, both have garnered praise from Brunette following the training camp scrimmages over the last few days. Afanasyev’s puck control and playmaking ability fit in well with Brunette’s system, while Evangelista’s scoring prowess and adaptability that he showed last season give him an extraordinarily high ceiling. 

Still, Brunette is sending a message to players at camp that it’s a clean slate for everyone this year. With the offseason signings of Gustav Nyquist and Denis Gurianov and Forsberg’s return from injury, neither Afanasyev nor Evangelista is a lock to be in the Predators starting lineup on Opening Night. Their performance throughout the rest of camp will significantly impact their chances going forward.

Egor Afanasyev talks Day Four of Training Camp

4. The Blue Line is Deep

The influx of young talent on this roster extends to the backend, where the Preds have no shortage of options beyond their veteran defensemen in Roman Josi, Luke Schenn, Tyson Barrie and Ryan McDonagh. Even Brunette was surprised – and pleasantly so – by the amount of talent on the blue line.

“They’ve been very impressive,” Brunette said of the young defensemen at training camp. “I guess I wasn’t sure of the depth of the backend coming in, and now I see how many viable options [we have].”

Brunette went on to mention Spencer Stastney and Jake Livingstone as two young defensemen who stood out to him during the scrimmages but was also quick to point out that there are different players catching his eye each day. 

“I’m new to this too,” Brunette admitted. “I’m not all that familiar with a lot of these young guys, so it’s fun to see them. It definitely piques your interest… to watch these players and figure them out.”

Head Coach Brunette talks Day Three of Training Camp

5. Hockey is Fun

It has been a physically and mentally demanding camp for these players, as they have been tasked with not only learning a new system but also leveling up their individual performance as they compete for roster spots.

Still, one common theme has pervaded throughout the week as the players have reflected on their experience: They are having fun.

“For me, personally, as an aggressive forward, it’s great,” Afanasyev said of Brunette’s system. “Go hunt the puck, when you don’t have it, get it back – I think that’s his attitude, and I love it.”

Brunette’s brand of hockey should provide a jolt on offense, which should be fun for players and fans alike. Play the game the right way, he says, and the results will take care of themselves.

“The system should be fun,” forward Colton Sissons said. “But you’ve got to win hockey games to have fun.”

