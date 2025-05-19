Preds Own Picks 5, 23, 26 in 2025 NHL Draft

Nashville Learns Position of Final Two First-Round Selections as Stanley Cup Playoffs Continue

GettyImages-2213053198
By Brooks Bratten
Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

The Nashville Predators now know exactly where all three of their selections will come in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft.

After landing the fifth overall pick during the NHL Draft Lottery, the Preds have learned they also own the 23rd pick and 26th pick, thanks to the recent results of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The 23rd selection is the pick that was acquired from the Tampa Bay Lightning in the trade for forward Tanner Jeannot on Feb. 26, 2023. The 26th pick originally belonged to the Vegas Golden Knights. Vegas then traded the pick to San Jose for forward Tomas Hertl on March 8, 2024, and the Sharks sent the pick - along with forward David Edstrom - to Nashville for goaltender Yaroslav Askarov on Aug. 23, 2024.

The Predators are the only club with three picks in the first 28 selections of this year’s Draft. Nashville also owns two picks in both the second and sixth rounds of the Draft, and one in each of the third, fourth and fifth rounds.

The 2025 Draft will be held at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The first round will be held June 27 (6 p.m. CT; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), with rounds 2-7 on June 28 (11 a.m. CT; NHLN, ESPN+, SN, SN1).

Stay tuned to NashvillePredators.com in the weeks ahead for full coverage of the 2025 NHL Draft.

