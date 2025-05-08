Preds Players, Staff Set to Represent Respective Countries at 2025 IIHF Men's World Championship

The 2025 IIHF Men’s World Hockey Championship is about to get underway, and the Predators will be well represented on and off the ice.

Six Preds players are set to represent their respective countries in the annual tournament, which will take place in Sweden and Denmark over the next two weeks with some of the world’s best facing off.

Preds Alternate Captain Filip Forsberg will represent his native Sweden, while Alternate Captain Ryan O’Reilly will skate for Canada. Forward Michael McCarron and defenseman Brady Skjei will play for the United States, and Nashville’s Finnish goaltenders - Juuse Saros and Justus Annunen - will both mind the net for their home country.

Additionally, Predators Assistant General Manager/Director of Scouting Jeff Kealty is the general manager for the Americans, while Preds Video Coach Lawrence Feloney and Head Equipment Manager Pete Rogers will serve in those roles for the United States as well.

The schedule begins on May 9 with games on the calendar through May 20 before the quarterfinals start on May 22. The medal games are set for May 25 at Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, also the site of where the Preds will face the Pittsburgh Penguins for a pair of games in November for the 2025 NHL Global Series.

Stay tuned to NashvillePredators.com in the days and weeks ahead for a continuous blog with updates from the World Championship and how the Preds fare.