Preds Players Predict Winners at 2023 CMA Awards

Preds Give Up Early Lead, Fall 4-2 to Flames

Blog: On the Road with Kiefer Sherwood (Part I)

Inside Marc Del Gaizo's Journey from a 'Blue Collar Family in New Jersey' to the NHL

GAME DAY: Preds at Flames, Nov. 7

O'Reilly Has Hat Trick, Four Points to Lift Preds to 5-2 Victory Over Oilers

GAME DAY: Preds at Oilers, Nov. 4

Preds Prospect Report: Molendyk's Magic & Sward's Stache

Preds Score Twice on the Power Play in 4-2 Loss to Kraken

GAME DAY: Preds at Kraken, Nov. 2

Preds Players Serve Nashville During Annual Community Relations Week

Preds Begin Road Trip With 5-2 Loss to Canucks

'He'll Play Till the Wheels Fall Off:' Ryan O'Reilly at 1,000 Games

GAME DAY: Preds at Canucks, Oct. 31

Predators Recall Marc Del Gaizo from Milwaukee

Josi Nets OT Winner as Preds Top Maple Leafs, 3-2

GAME DAY: Preds vs. Maple Leafs, Oct. 28

Bridgestone Arena Ranks Fourth in the United States for Ticket Sales

Preds Prospect Report: Prokop and Matier's Hot Start & Del Gaizo's Debut

Get Up to Date on Nashville's Top Prospects Around the World

NSH Matier

By Zach Gilchriest
@ZachGilchriest Digital Media & Content Producer

With November now underway, a pair of Predators defensive prospects have each gotten off to a good start with Nashville’s newest ECHL affiliate, the Atlanta Gladiators.

After six games with Atlanta, Luke Prokop and Jack Matier have each tallied four points, with Prokop recording one goal and three assists and Matier the inverse. Both blueliners are currently +5 on the young season.

Matier, who’s skating in his first professional campaign this year, additionally recorded the first multi-goal and multi-point game of his ECHL career on Sunday against the South Carolina Stingrays, scoring twice in the third period to hand his club the 4-2 win.

Prokop, on the other hand, recorded all four of his points during a three-game point streak from Sunday, Oct. 29 to Friday, Nov. 3.

Both Matier and Prokop are currently projected to conclude their seasons with 36 points in 72 games.

Preds fans can track both blueliners’ seasons - as well as offensive prospect Nolan Burke’s - through the Atlanta Gladiators website or social media channels, or by purchasing a FloHockey streaming subscription.

Del Gaizo’s Dream Come True

On Saturday, Predators defensive prospect Marc Del Gaizo took to the ice for his long-awaited National Hockey League debut against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place.

After two games, Del Gaizo now has as many points under his belt - recording the first of his NHL career on a Filip Forsberg tally against Edmonton and the second two nights later on Michael McCarron’s game-opener against the Calgary Flames.

Del Gaizo Talks Making NHL Debut with Nashville

“Since being in training camp, I've kind of had that chip on my shoulder,” he said to Predators Beat Reporter Emma Lingan. “I’ve played one game here; that's great and all, but I definitely want to stick around for as long as I can and prove that I can play here.”

Click here to read Del Gaizo’s thoughts on his NHL debut.

And click here to read the latest Predators prospect report.

