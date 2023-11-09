Preds Prospect Report: Prokop and Matier's Hot Start & Del Gaizo's Debut

With November now underway, a pair of Predators defensive prospects have each gotten off to a good start with Nashville’s newest ECHL affiliate, the Atlanta Gladiators.

After six games with Atlanta, Luke Prokop and Jack Matier have each tallied four points, with Prokop recording one goal and three assists and Matier the inverse. Both blueliners are currently +5 on the young season.

Matier, who’s skating in his first professional campaign this year, additionally recorded the first multi-goal and multi-point game of his ECHL career on Sunday against the South Carolina Stingrays, scoring twice in the third period to hand his club the 4-2 win.