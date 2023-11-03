Preds Prospect Report: Molendyk's Magic & Sward's Stache

October has officially come to a close and with it another week of hockey for the Nashville Predators prospect pool.

Make Way for Molendyk

Selected 24th overall at the draft this summer and signed to a three-year entry-level contract soon after, Predators defensive prospect Tanner Molendyk entered his fourth year with the WHL’s Saskatoon Blades with momentum to burn.

After 10 games, Molendyk finds himself tied for fourth among all WHL blueliners in points (15; 4g-11a) and sixth among all WHL skaters in plus-minus (+12). His 11 assists are additionally the second-most among Saskatoon’s lineup.