GAME DAY: Preds at Canucks, Game 5

It’s do or die for the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, as Smashville’s team looks to stave off a First Round elimination and keep their postseason alive in Game 5 at Rogers Arena.

After seeing the Vancouver Canucks take a 3-1 series lead following a stinging 4-3 overtime loss on Sunday, the Predators recognize the tall task they’re now facing.

However, they also see that a path forward - narrow as it may be - still exists.

“Sometimes you’ve got to focus on the process,” Predators Captain Roman Josi said following Sunday’s loss. “Things happen in hockey. I've been a part of a lot of playoff series and sometimes things happen our way and sometimes things go the other way. You’ve just got to forget about it quickly and make sure your game is in order and things will work out.”

“It’s an Etch-a-Sketch, goldfish kind of mentality,” Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “We had to win a game [at Rogers Arena] regardless. So just go win one. And everything, all the focus, all the effort is just about [Tuesday] night. It doesn't matter how you got here. This is playoff hockey. Things happen fast, things change fast, and let's change the narrative.”

Of course, the Predators can’t get ahead of themselves if they hope to force Game 6 back home, nor can they stray from the winning formula that propelled them into the playoffs in the first place and saw them take Game 2 in Vancouver.

“We’ve talked about it many times, but the difference between winning and losing is such a fine line,” Predators defenseman Ryan McDonagh said. “And we've got confidence in our group here. We've won a game on the road and we like playing on the road. It's just a matter of having a focus here for one game.”

Puck drop is scheduled for 9 p.m. CT, with the game set to broadcast on Bally Sports South, TBS, MAX, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio.

Here’s everything you need to know:

WATCH PARTY

Smashville can watch Game 5 at the official Bud Light Watch Party, hosted at the Skydeck on Broadway by Paul McCann, Wayne D and DJ Battle.

Fans are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, arrive early and grab dinner at Assembly Food Hall before the game; the watch party begins an hour prior to puck drop.

Complimentary parking will be available at Bridgestone Arena's Sixth Avenue Garage on a first-come, first-served basis. Additional parking will be available for a special $10 rate at McKendree Garage when fans scan the corresponding QR code at the watch party, courtesy of Metropolis.

LAST TIME OUT

Mark Jankowski, Gustav Nyquist and Filip Forsberg each scored, but the Canucks erased a two-goal deficit late and ultimately stole a 4-3 win in overtime at Bridgestone Arena on Sunday.

Jankowski’s first-period goal was the first of his postseason career and gave him his second point (1g-1a) of these playoffs. Nyquist’s second-period goal was the first of the 2024 playoffs and the sixth of his postseason career. Forsberg’s third-period goal was his second of 2024 and the 31st of his postseason career.

Juuse Saros made 16 saves in the loss.

Nashville outnumbered Vancouver in both shots on goal (30-21) and shot attempts (54-46) for the second-straight game. Michael McCarron led the Predators with four shots on goal.

The Predators went 0-for-2 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

THE GOOD GUYS

Forsberg leads the Predators in points (4) and goals (2).

Five different Predators skaters share the team lead in assists with two each: Forsberg, Nyquist, Josi, Jason Zucker and Alexandre Carrier.

Saros is 1-3 after four games and owns a 2.52 goals-against average and a .859 save percentage against the Canucks thus far.

THE OTHER GUYS

J.T. Miller leads the Canucks in points (6) and assists (5).

After recording a hat trick in Game 4 on Sunday, Brock Boeser leads the Canucks in goals (4).

Canucks starting goaltender Thatcher Demko, who missed Games 2, 3 and 4 with an undisclosed injury, is considered week-to-week and is likely to miss Game 5 as well. Backup netminder Casey DeSmith - who split Games 2 and 3 - missed Game 4 with an undisclosed injury.

Vancouver’s third-string goaltender Arturs Silovs recorded his first career postseason win in his Stanley Cup Playoffs debut on Sunday, stopping 27 shots en route to the Canucks overtime victory.

It is unclear whether Silovs or DeSmith will receive the start on Tuesday.

SERIES NOTES

Per NHL Stats & Info and Sportsnet Stats, Nashville’s 72 shots on goal allowed are the fewest through the first four games of an opening-round playoff series since the stat began being tracked in 1959-60.

This is the fifth time in Predators history the team has trailed 3-1 in a playoff series, going 0-5 (0-2 when starting on the road).

Filip Forsberg (2g-2a) has now recorded at least four points in six of his nine career postseason appearances. Forsberg owns 11 points (7g-4a) in 13 games when his team is facing elimination.

Luke Evangelista (1g), Mark Jankowski (1g-1a) and Jeremy Lauzon (1a) have each recorded their first career playoff points; Kiefer Sherwood scored his first career playoff goal in Game 2.

The Predators are 6-15 all-time when facing elimination.

WATCH & LISTEN

Coverage for Game 5 begins at 8:30 p.m. CT with the Predators LIVE! pregame show on Bally Sports South, hosted by Lyndsay Rowley. Play-by-play announcer Willy Daunic and analyst Chris Mason will have the call on the Bally Sports South side, while play-by-play announcer Steve Mears, analyst Colby Armstrong and rinkside reporter Nabil Karim will have the call on the TBS/MAX side.

Pete Weber and Hal Gill will call the game on 102.5 The Game and the Predators Radio Network, with pregame, postgame and intermission coverage by Max Herz beginning one hour before puck drop. The game will also be broadcast in Spanish on El Jefe which airs on 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM and 810 AM. (El partido también se transmite en español por El Jefe en 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM y 810 AM.)