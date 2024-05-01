Predators Force Game 6 in 2-1 Win Over Canucks

Josi, Carrier Score in Third Period as Nashville Claims Game 5 at Rogers Arena

By Zach Gilchriest
They’re not done yet.

Roman Josi tied it and Alexandre Carrier netted the game-winner in the third period, while Juuse Saros made 19 saves to seal the Nashville Predators’ 2-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Tuesday.

The result forces a Game 6 back in Nashville, where the Predators will look to knot their First Round series against Vancouver once more.

“I think all season we've been pretty good in the third, and obviously after the last game it hits hard, but at the same time our mentality all season was always to look forward and to get better,” Carrier said. “It was another big challenge at the end of the game. I think we handled it pretty good and Juice was unbelievable tonight, so we got it done."

“I really liked the way we closed the game,” Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “I think it showed a lot of growth in our group and understanding that desperate times take desperate measures. And I really liked the poise. That was a little bit of what we talked about… You're going to get into these positions and that's how you get better. That's how you learn to win games and they showed it tonight.”

QUICK HITS

The Captain

Though he wasn’t entirely sure how it happened, as No. 59 watched the puck cross the goal line, it ultimately didn’t matter.

Collecting a cross-ice pass from Filip Forsberg and crashing the net hard, Josi jammed the puck under Arturs Silovs before a slew of bodies tumbled into the netminder to push the puck across the goal line and tie the game for the visitors.

Of course, following a greasy effort from Nashville’s veteran leadership, the goal signaled an encouraging response from a team desperate to keep their season alive.

“That was a huge goal for us,” Josi said. “We all talked about it with the whole group. We’re down 3-1 [in the series], and we felt like we played two pretty good games in Nashville, but it doesn't really matter, right? We didn't get the wins, so we knew nothing's going to be given to us. We’ve got to step up and play better and give even more, and I thought we did that tonight.”

Josi’s 12th career playoff goal tied forward Viktor Arvidsson for seventh on the franchise’s all-time list.

Carrier’s Clapper

Needless to say, No. 45 won’t soon forget his first career playoff goal. Nor will his captain let him forget the speed of his shot.

Firing a changeup from the point past Arturs Silovs and into the twine, Carrier gave his team the lead with just over seven minutes remaining in regulation, and ultimately, the win.

“It was a great pass by Gus, going low to high, and I just saw traffic and took the middle and shot it,” Carrier said. “Josi said it was the hardest shot he’s seen in his life. I’m just happy that it went in.”

“I was really happy for him,” Brunette said. “He's a heart and soul kid. He’s highly competitive, we love him and it was nice to see him get rewarded in a big-time moment with a big-time play.”

Per NHL PR, Carrier joined Scott Mayfield (Game 7 of 2020 R2 w/ NYI), Dan Girardi (Game 7 of 2012 CQF w/ NYR), Matt Carkner (Game 5 of 2010 CQF w/ OTT) and Mike Komisarek (Game 7 of 2008 CQF w/ MTL) as the fifth defenseman in the past 20 years to have his first playoff goal stand as the game winner in a potential elimination game.

Carrier’s game-winning goal additionally gave the defenseman his third point of these playoffs (1g-2a).

One at a TIme

While the Predators of course enjoyed the emotional highs of a big road win and no doubt look forward to bringing the series back in front of their fans once more, the focus remains on the immediate task at hand: icing the best possible version of their game in Game 6.

“We’ve got to be desperate next game,” Josi said. “We're still facing elimination and they want to close it out in Nashville. It’s just how playoffs work. The momentum swing is big, but at the same time, you’ve got to find a way to play even better the next game and we’ve got to do that next game to get another win.”

“Let’s just be us,” Brunette said. “We've been like that all year. We've done a really good job of going straight forward. It's one game, we’ll enjoy it for tonight and then get back to work. And there's a ton of work to do here. And we just want to have that mentality: just try to go home and play our best game, and give ourselves the best chance and we'll see what happens.”

UP NEXT

Game 6 is scheduled for Friday, May 3 at Bridgestone Arena. Puck drop and broadcast information has yet to be determined.

Click here to get tickets.

NOTES

  • Per NHL PR, Tuesday’s win was the second third-period comeback win in a potential elimination game in Predators history, following Game 6 of the 2016 Second Round vs. the San Jose Sharks.
  • Tuesday was the third-straight game to see Nashville outnumber Vancouver in both shots on goal (22-20) and shot attempts (57-55); Jason Zucker led the Predators with four shots on goal.
  • Factoring on both goals, Forsberg exited the game with a team-high two points for his second multi-point performance of these playoffs and the 15th of his postseason career.
  • Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Cody Glass, Gustavs Grigals, Juuso Parssinen, Luke Schenn (illness) and Spencer Stastney (upper body) were scratched and did not skate in Tuesday’s game.

