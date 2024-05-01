Predators Force Game 6 in 2-1 Win Over Canucks

They’re not done yet.

Roman Josi tied it and Alexandre Carrier netted the game-winner in the third period, while Juuse Saros made 19 saves to seal the Nashville Predators’ 2-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Tuesday.

The result forces a Game 6 back in Nashville, where the Predators will look to knot their First Round series against Vancouver once more.

“I think all season we've been pretty good in the third, and obviously after the last game it hits hard, but at the same time our mentality all season was always to look forward and to get better,” Carrier said. “It was another big challenge at the end of the game. I think we handled it pretty good and Juice was unbelievable tonight, so we got it done."

“I really liked the way we closed the game,” Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “I think it showed a lot of growth in our group and understanding that desperate times take desperate measures. And I really liked the poise. That was a little bit of what we talked about… You're going to get into these positions and that's how you get better. That's how you learn to win games and they showed it tonight.”

QUICK HITS

The Captain

Though he wasn’t entirely sure how it happened, as No. 59 watched the puck cross the goal line, it ultimately didn’t matter.

Collecting a cross-ice pass from Filip Forsberg and crashing the net hard, Josi jammed the puck under Arturs Silovs before a slew of bodies tumbled into the netminder to push the puck across the goal line and tie the game for the visitors.