Inside Marc Del Gaizo's Journey from a 'Blue Collar Family in New Jersey' to the NHL

When Nashville Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette pulled Marc Del Gaizo aside at the Edmonton Oilers practice rink on Friday and told him he would be in the lineup for the following day’s game, the defenseman had a very important phone call to make.

It was to his parents, Anthony and Sharon, who were willing to go to great lengths to get from his hometown of Basking Ridge, N.J., to Edmonton on less than 24 hours’ notice to see their son make his NHL debut.

However, Del Gaizo talked them out of it.

“They were going to drive to Toronto from New Jersey and then fly to Edmonton with the hope of getting a flight [home] from Toronto,” Del Gaizo said. “But I told them that’s a little crazy. Not to say it’s not worth it, but that would’ve been a little too much.”

Anthony and Sharon, watching from home, didn’t have to wait long to see their son notch his first NHL point, which came 10:22 into the first period when he assisted on a Filip Forsberg goal that tied the game at 1-1 en route to a 5-2 victory.

“Everyone was just super excited for me but also for the team, more importantly,” Del Gaizo said. “We needed a win in that building, and we had great energy the whole game; and most importantly, we won.”