Preds Prospect Report: Askarov, Stastney Selected for AHL All-Star Classic

The nomination caps off a stellar week for Askarov, who was named AHL Player of the Week for the third time in his career on Monday after stopping 56 shots in back-to-back shutout wins over the Colorado Eagles.

Askarov is second among qualified AHL goaltenders in goals-against average (2.14), tied for fifth in save percentage (.920) and shutouts (2) and tied for 10th in wins (10). He has additionally earned wins in six of his last seven outings and earned his first NHL win in a 27-save effort against the Washington Capitals last month.

The nod is the second of Askarov’s young professional career; he received his first All-Star Classic nomination during his debut season with Milwaukee last year.

The nomination is the first of Stastney’s career. The blueliner has a pair of goals and eight assists after 27 games with the Admirals. Stasney shares the lead among Ads blueliners in plus-minus with a +10 rating.

The Mequon, Wisc., native has skated in 17 career games with Nashville, and recorded his first NHL goal against the St. Louis Blues on Nov. 24.

