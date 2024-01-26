Preds Prospect Report: Askarov Backstops Streaking Ads, Sward Named Wenatchee Captain & More

As the first month of 2024 comes to a close, there are several Nashville Predators prospect storylines worth following, including an eight-game winning streak for the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals, a new captaincy announcement in the WHL.

AHL

The Admirals have been red hot lately, grabbing wins in eight straight and riding the momentum to a first place position in the Western Conference.

Of course, goaltender Yaroslav Askarov has been a crucial piece of the Ads’ success, earning wins in all seven of his last starts, a stretch that included three shutouts and a pair of back-to-back victories.