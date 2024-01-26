Preds Prospect Report: Askarov Backstops Streaking Ads, Sward Named Wenatchee Captain & More

Get Up to Date on Nashville's Top Prospects Around the World

MKE Askarov
By Zach Gilchriest
@ZachGilchriest Beat Writer & Content Manager

As the first month of 2024 comes to a close, there are several Nashville Predators prospect storylines worth following, including an eight-game winning streak for the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals, a new captaincy announcement in the WHL.

Click here to view this week’s Preds prospect report and read below for more on Nashville’s developing talent around the world.

AHL 

The Admirals have been red hot lately, grabbing wins in eight straight and riding the momentum to a first place position in the Western Conference.

Of course, goaltender Yaroslav Askarov has been a crucial piece of the Ads’ success, earning wins in all seven of his last starts, a stretch that included three shutouts and a pair of back-to-back victories.

In his sophomore season with Milwaukee, Askarov is third among qualified AHL netminders in goals-against average (2.16), fourth in save percentage (.922), tied for third in shutouts (3) and tied for fifth in wins (14).

ECHL

Though Predators defensive prospect Luke Prokop’s seven-game point streak came to a close on Wednesday, the blueliner managed to record an impressive nine assists during that stretch.

In his first full-length North American professional campaign, Prokop leads all Atlanta Gladiators defensemen in assists (15), points (18) and shots (79).

CHL 

On Friday, 2022 fifth-round pick Graham Sward was named captain of the WHL’s Wenatchee Wild in the midst of a stellar season.

Sward leads all WHL blueliners in assists (45) and points (56) and is tied for 17th among all WHL skaters in points. Forty-three games into the 2023-24 season, Sward has passed his Western League career highs in goals, assists and points that were initially set in 2021-22.

The blueliner additionally posted a six-game point streak from Dec. 28-Jan. 16 (4g-5a).

NCAA 

In Troy, New York, 2023 fifth-round pick Sutter Muzzatti has been finding consistent production. 

In his second collegiate season with Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, the Preds prospect has recorded 19 points (6g-13a) in 23 games, seven of which (1g-6a) came in his last four.

Muzzatti leads the Engineers in points and assists and is second in goals. 

Europe

In Switzerland’s National League, forward prospect Simon Knak is currently on a three-game goal and point streak (3g). 

Nashville’s only Swiss prospect has recorded 12 points (5g-7a) and a +7 rating in 30 games.

News Feed

Third Period Push Propels Predators to 3-2 Win Over Wild

Nashville Predators Introduce Smashville Loyal

GAME DAY: Preds at Wild, Jan. 25

Prostate cancer survivor 'Partner' loved by Predators, opponents alike 

Smith Excited to Continue Journey with Predators Following Two-Year Deal

Predators Sign Cole Smith to Two-Year, $2 Million Contract

Predators Assign Juuso Parssinen to Milwaukee (AHL)

Nashville Predators to Host Annual Black History Celebration Night on Jan. 31

Lauzon Nets Lone Predators Goal in 4-1 Loss to Panthers

GAME DAY: Panthers vs. Preds, Jan. 22

Josi Sets Franchise Record as Predators Fall to Coyotes, 3-2

GAME DAY: Preds at Coyotes, Jan. 20

Preds Prospect Report: Afanasyev's Career High & Prokop's Point Streak

O'Reilly, Nyquist Power Predators to 2-1 Win Over Kings

Nashville Predators to Host Inaugural Team Night Presented by Opry on Jan. 22 for 25th Anniversary Season

GAME DAY: Preds at Kings, Jan. 18

Gnash Brings 25 Years of Happiness & Hijinks to Smashville

Predators Recreate Iconic Grand Ole Opry Photo Ahead of Inaugural Team Night