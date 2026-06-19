Preds Prospect Reid Captains Junior Club to Memorial Cup Championship

Cameron Reid fulfilled one childhood dream last June when he was drafted 21st overall by the Nashville Predators. Last month, he brought another vision to life.
The 19-year-old defenseman captained the Kitchener Rangers to their third-ever Memorial Cup, posting six points (1g-5a) during the four-game series.
“We grow up and that's one of the biggest dreams, to win the Memorial Cup,” Reid said via phone following the championship. “It was a fun playoff run. The guys battled, and we had such good crowds too at home. We made it a good memory, so it was really fun to win it all and top off that season with the end goal.”
Reid led Kitchener to a 20-2 playoff run, securing the Ontario Hockey League Championship before a 4-0 series sweep to clinch the Memorial Cup. While the record was dominant, Reid said the wins made the championship look easier than it was; most games were won by just one goal.
The Preds prospect finished the playoffs with 14 points (2g-12a) for a plus-11 rating, earning a spot on the Memorial Cup All-Star Team. He also tallied 56 points during the regular season after missing the first couple games due to injury.
Amid the excitement, the season was also a learning experience for Reid. Each win brought him closer to the Memorial Cup, but they also brought physical and mental challenges.
“It's just being a little more strong mentally,” Reid said. “It’s a long regular season. Once you get in the playoffs, it's a different animal too, so you have to pick up your game. For me, I learned just how to keep going. It's a long year, and there's certain days where you're just not having it, but you’ve got to keep going, and it's just a part of the business.”
After spending three seasons with Kitchener, Reid can easily say that the game is more fun in the win column. But this past campaign was also set apart by everything that led him there. It was the first time Reid experienced a complete playoff run with Kitchener, something that made the year more memorable.