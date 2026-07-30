Preds Prospect Ivankovic Continues to Learn, Improve in Net and Beyond

At the beginning of every game, 18 skaters follow their starting goaltender onto the ice. More often than not throughout his career, Jack Ivankovic has been the first player out of the tunnel.

The 19-year-old netminder has built a reputation not only as a final line of defense - but as a leader. While many teams rely on their goalie to set the tone of a game, what really sets Ivankovic apart is his depth of experience, even at such a young age.

Selected with the 58th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, Ivankovic earned a 25-8-1 record with a .921 save percentage with the University of Michigan last season.

Additionally, he won two gold medals at the Under-18 World Championships (2024, 2025) before performing as the top goaltender at the 2026 World Junior Championship in save percentage (.918) and goals-against-average (2.33).

The Preds prospect has represented nine different teams during his young career, suiting up in locker rooms all over the world. No matter the jersey, the country, or the stage, his approach remains constant: be himself, lead and keep learning.

“Getting to play on all those teams, [I’m] super grateful for it - for me, it's just being myself wherever I go,” Ivankovic said during Preds Development Camp earlier this summer. “I feel like I have a pretty big voice in the room, and I like to be a leader. So, wherever I go, I try and get everyone to the highest standard.”

The past year brought another set of experiences. Ivankovic suited up alongside 109 teammates between his freshman season at the University of Michigan, Nashville Predators Development Camp and two international tournaments wearing the maple leaf for Team Canada.

But in a fast-paced sport like hockey, it is rare that everything goes to plan.

Ivankovic was sidelined for multiple collegiate series with an ankle injury in January, just two games after he captured bronze with Team Canada at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship.

His then-No.1 Wolverines were hosting Big Ten opponent Notre Dame when he was struck by a barreling Irish forward on a power-play rush. Just over 23 minutes into the series finale, the freshman goaltender was forced to leave the game.

Although Michigan would go on to win the game by a 7-4 final, the cost of the victory was high. Their star goaltender was projected to miss six-to-eight weeks, putting his return at just before the playoff stretch.

Instead of dwelling on the setback, Ivankovic focused on recovering, determined to be back on the ice with his teammates. Only four weeks after he was sidelined, the goaltender returned to the lineup. Instead of March or April, Ivankovic was back in net for Michigan’s annual Duel in the D rivalry matchup against Michigan State at Little Caesar’s Arena.

“That was my goal - to get back at that time,” Ivankovic said. “It was a cool game to play in, and I felt for my team I had to be there and help [them] in that game. My mentality is, ‘If I can play, I can play.’”