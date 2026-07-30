Preds Prospect Ivankovic Continues to Learn, Improve in Net and Beyond

Goaltender Has Already Gained Experience Alongside Handful of Nashville's NHL Regulars

Jack Ivankovic, Preds Development Camp

© John Russell

By Maggie Meredith
Nashville Predators

At the beginning of every game, 18 skaters follow their starting goaltender onto the ice. More often than not throughout his career, Jack Ivankovic has been the first player out of the tunnel. 

The 19-year-old netminder has built a reputation not only as a final line of defense - but as a leader. While many teams rely on their goalie to set the tone of a game, what really sets Ivankovic apart is his depth of experience, even at such a young age. 

Selected with the 58th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, Ivankovic  earned a 25-8-1 record with a .921 save percentage with the University of Michigan last season. 

Additionally, he won two gold medals at the Under-18 World Championships (2024, 2025) before performing as the top goaltender at the 2026 World Junior Championship in save percentage (.918) and goals-against-average (2.33).  

The Preds prospect has represented nine different teams during his young career, suiting up in locker rooms all over the world. No matter the jersey, the country, or the stage, his approach remains constant: be himself, lead and keep learning.   

“Getting to play on all those teams, [I’m] super grateful for it - for me, it's just being myself wherever I go,” Ivankovic said during Preds Development Camp earlier this summer. “I feel like I have a pretty big voice in the room, and I like to be a leader. So, wherever I go, I try and get everyone to the highest standard.” 

The past year brought another set of experiences. Ivankovic suited up alongside 109 teammates between his freshman season at the University of Michigan, Nashville Predators Development Camp and two international tournaments wearing the maple leaf for Team Canada. 

But in a fast-paced sport like hockey, it is rare that everything goes to plan. 

Ivankovic was sidelined for multiple collegiate series with an ankle injury in January, just two games after he captured bronze with Team Canada at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship.  

His then-No.1 Wolverines were hosting Big Ten opponent Notre Dame when he was struck by a barreling Irish forward on a power-play rush. Just over 23 minutes into the series finale, the freshman goaltender was forced to leave the game. 

Although Michigan would go on to win the game by a 7-4 final, the cost of the victory was high. Their star goaltender was projected to miss six-to-eight weeks, putting his return at just before the playoff stretch.  

Instead of dwelling on the setback, Ivankovic focused on recovering, determined to be back on the ice with his teammates. Only four weeks after he was sidelined, the goaltender returned to the lineup. Instead of March or April, Ivankovic was back in net for Michigan’s annual Duel in the D rivalry matchup against Michigan State at Little Caesar’s Arena.  

“That was my goal - to get back at that time,” Ivankovic said. “It was a cool game to play in, and I felt for my team I had to be there and help [them] in that game. My mentality is, ‘If I can play, I can play.’”

Jack Ivankovic speaks to the media at Development Camp.

After rejoining his team, Ivankovic did not miss a step. He started the remaining 13 games to lead his team to Big Ten and NCAA Regional titles before being defeated in the National Semifinals.  

Even with his injury and a disappointing end to the season, Ivankovic lauded his experience in college hockey and its role in his development. 

“If I would give advice to some of my buddies, I'd say play those couple years in the OHL, and then make that transition [to college],” Ivankovic said. “It's just the next step until the next level.” 

His season did not finish when Michigan’s ended.  

Ivankovic was named the third goaltender carried by Team Canada to the IIHF World Championship in May. Primarily serving as a practice netminder, Ivankovic once again shared a dressing room with a new crop of teammates, this time including NHL vets Sidney Crosby and Nashville’s own Ryan O’Reilly.  

“Playing with O’ Reilly at the Worlds, getting to meet him was super cool,” Ivankovic said. “He's a big leader on this team, and a good person to learn from.” 

Although he did not appear in a game, Ivankovic once again took the opportunity to observe and master what it means to compete at hockey’s highest level.  

He carried lessons like those with him in his return to Predators Development Camp for the second time this summer and he’s not just learning on the ice. Ivankovic is also developing habits off the ice that will fuel him in the rest of his career. 

“Just getting on those habits…You’ve got to eat right to be at the next level,” Ivankovic said. “In junior, you don't have those habits, you're still young, but I think as I continue to be with guys that play in the NHL - they all do the right stuff.” 

Those lessons were evident on and off the ice throughout the week in Nashville. Ivankovic entered camp as one of the returning faces and naturally took a larger role within the group that included eight new prospects and several invitees. 

Whether it was backstopping the winning 3-on-3 team or preparing to welcome fellow Preds draft pick Cameron Reid to the University of Michigan in the fall, Ivankovic continued to lead the same way he always has - by example. 

This second year of Dev Camp brought Reid and Ivankovic back together, giving them a taste of what’s to come in the fall, but it’s not the only time they - and other prospects - cross paths.  

Ivankovic has shared the ice with and against several other members of his draft class throughout the year, including representing Team Canada alongside Brady Martin and facing Big Ten rivals Ryker Lee (Michigan State) and Jacob Rombach (Minnesota). 

That familiarity carried over into Development Camp, where the natural rivalry quickly resurfaced. When the netminder heard of Lee’s vow to score on him, he only had one thing to say. 

“No, I mean, definitely not,” Ivankovic said of the possibility of Lee scoring on him next season, “Obviously, we do not like the State guys. Come here, we'll talk, but once the season starts, it's definitely no talking at all.” 

It’s a kind of (semi) friendly competition that brings out the best in everyone. Whether it's reps with the goaltending coaches, half-ice drills with other skaters, or even team bonding at a fire station, Ivankovic embraced every opportunity to improve as a person and a player. 

For the week in Nashville, rivalries were put on hold and the top prospects came together with the same goal in mind - earning their place on the NHL ice. 

“We're trying to make each other better, and we're all in this Development Camp for a reason, to try to build the Preds organization,” Ivankovic said. “Hopefully we're all playing together in the next couple years.”

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