Gold Star Showcase Presented by Ticketmaster Returns to F&M Bank Arena on Sept. 19

Nashville, Tenn. (Aug. 3, 2026) – The Nashville Predators announced today that the Gold Star Showcase presented by Ticketmaster will return to F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 2 p.m. CT. The fourth annual event is an intrasquad scrimmage—held during the team’s training camp—that benefits the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, a nonprofit that empowers families of fallen Special Operations personnel and service members awarded the Medal of Honor.

The military-themed contest will recognize the facility’s proximity to Fort Campbell and incorporate members of the military in the team’s game activations. A portion of all ticket sales from the game will be donated to SOWF. To learn more about the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, visit SpecialOps.org.

Tickets for both the Gold Star Showcase presented by Ticketmaster and the previously announced two preseason home games on Sept. 22 and 26 will go on sale to Smashville Loyal members at 10 a.m. CT on Monday, Aug. 3 at Ticketmaster.com; general public tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. CT on Tuesday, Aug. 4.

For the Gold Star Showcase, tickets in the first row on the glass in select sections include access to F&M Bank Arena’s White Claw Lounge, which features premium all-you-can-eat food and drinks with a selection of beer, wine and spirits. Fans who are signed up for F&M Bank Arena’s newsletters will receive a venue presale code to purchase tickets to the Gold Star Showcase at 10 a.m. CT on Monday, Aug. 3. Additionally, families enrolled in youth programming at the Ford Ice Centers will receive special ticket offers and discounts for the scrimmage.

The team’s 2026 Rookie Camp is scheduled to begin on Sept. 11 in Nashville; the group will then take part in a rookie tournament in North Carolina from Sept. 13-14 before joining Nashville’s 2026 Training Camp presented by Ticketmaster, which is set to begin on Sept. 16.

Become Smashville Loyal today! Full, Half and Quarter Season Ticket plans are available for the 2026-27 Nashville Predators season presented by Regions Bank. For more information, please call 615-770-7800, visit SmashvilleLoyal.com or text PREDS to 833-453-2488 to begin receiving ticket offers directly to your phone.