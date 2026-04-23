Preds Official Podcast: The Season That Was

The 2025-26 Nashville Predators season has come to a close, and the Preds Official Podcast is here to review it all. Brooks Bratten, Max Herz and Kara Hammer discuss the final interviews from Preds players, Head Coach Andrew Brunette and General Manager Barry Trotz. Plus, the show looks back on the top moments from the campaign and looks ahead to what's next this offseason.

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