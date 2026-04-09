The final four games of the regular season have arrived, and the playoff race is tighter than ever. Brooks Bratten, Max Herz and Kara Hammer break down the team's success in California and look ahead to what's next for the Predators. Plus, the podcast discusses a new era for Preds broadcasting, celebrates Ozzy Wiesblatt and answers your fan questions.
Preds Official Podcast: The Playoff Push and a New Broadcasting Era
The Show Talks Nashville's Roadtrip Success as the Final Four Games of the Season Arrive