Preds, NHL Announce Game Start-Time Changes, National Broadcast Details

The Predators will appear on a trio of national broadcasts this season, as announced by the NHL and ESPN on Wednesday afternoon.

Nashville is set to be featured on ESPN+ on three occasions - Nov. 5 at Colorado, Nov. 10 at Los Angeles and Jan. 5 against Edmonton at Bridgestone Arena.

As a result, two of those three contests have also seen a start-time change; overall, six Preds games will now begin at a different time than originally announced, per the NHL:

Nov. 5 at Colorado: from 8 p.m. CT to 8:30 p.m. CT

Nov. 7 vs. St. Louis: from 12:30 p.m. CT to 12 p.m. CT

Jan. 5 vs. Edmonton: from 7 p.m. CT to 6:30 p.m. CT

Feb. 13 vs. Anaheim: from 12:30 p.m. CT to 12 p.m. CT

March 4 vs. Utah: from 8:30 p.m. CT to 7 p.m. CT

April 10 vs. Dallas: from 5 p.m. CT to 6 p.m. CT

With the League adding two regular-season games for the 2026-27 campaign, expanding from 82 to 84, the remaining 81 Preds regular-season games are set to be broadcast locally by Scripps Sports, thanks to a landmark multi-year media rights agreement that brings free, over-the-air access to Predators games to fans across Middle Tennessee and beyond beginning this season.

Fans can watch all locally broadcast Predators games on The Spot – Nashville 28 (WNPX) over the air with an antenna or on cable and satellite distributors serving the Predators territory. The Predators and Scripps Sports will also be introducing a new, direct-to-consumer experience where fans can livestream games throughout the local broadcast territory. More details on the streaming experience will be unveiled soon.

Click here to learn more about the Predators broadcast plans for the 2026-27 season, with more information to be announced in the coming days.