Preds, NHL Announce Game Start-Time Changes, National Broadcast Details

Nashville Set to Appear on ESPN+ Three Times This Season; Six Games Include Start-Time Changes

Minnesota Wild v Nashville Predators

© John Russell

By Brooks Bratten
@brooksbratten Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

The Predators will appear on a trio of national broadcasts this season, as announced by the NHL and ESPN on Wednesday afternoon. 

Nashville is set to be featured on ESPN+ on three occasions - Nov. 5 at Colorado, Nov. 10 at Los Angeles and Jan. 5 against Edmonton at Bridgestone Arena. 

As a result, two of those three contests have also seen a start-time change; overall, six Preds games will now begin at a different time than originally announced, per the NHL: 

  • Nov. 5 at Colorado: from 8 p.m. CT to 8:30 p.m. CT
  • Nov. 7 vs. St. Louis: from 12:30 p.m. CT to 12 p.m. CT
  • Jan. 5 vs. Edmonton: from 7 p.m. CT to 6:30 p.m. CT
  • Feb. 13 vs. Anaheim: from 12:30 p.m. CT to 12 p.m. CT
  • March 4 vs. Utah: from 8:30 p.m. CT to 7 p.m. CT
  • April 10 vs. Dallas: from 5 p.m. CT to 6 p.m. CT

With the League adding two regular-season games for the 2026-27 campaign, expanding from 82 to 84, the remaining 81 Preds regular-season games are set to be broadcast locally by Scripps Sports, thanks to a landmark multi-year media rights agreement that brings free, over-the-air access to Predators games to fans across Middle Tennessee and beyond beginning this season. 

Fans can watch all locally broadcast Predators games on The Spot – Nashville 28 (WNPX) over the air with an antenna or on cable and satellite distributors serving the Predators territory. The Predators and Scripps Sports will also be introducing a new, direct-to-consumer experience where fans can livestream games throughout the local broadcast territory. More details on the streaming experience will be unveiled soon.

Click here to learn more about the Predators broadcast plans for the 2026-27 season, with more information to be announced in the coming days.

News Feed

Predators Trade Sutter Muzzatti to Detroit for Future Considerations

Preds Foundation to Kick Off Annual Weekend of Giving on Sept. 10

Nashville Predators Announce Single-Game On-Sale and Theme Nights for 2026-27 Season

Preds Broadcaster Weber Receives Hat Trick of Honors This Offseason

Preds Foundation to Host Inaugural Smashville Paddle Battle on Aug. 29

Blog: Preds Prospects Well Represented at 2026 World Junior Summer Showcase

Gold Star Showcase Presented by Ticketmaster Returns to F&M Bank Arena on Sept. 19

Preds Prospect Ivankovic Continues to Learn, Improve in Net and Beyond

MacFarland settled in with Predators after 'whirlwind' start as new GM

Preds Prospect Martin Eager to Join NHL, Knows What to Expect

Preds Prospect Huang Wraps Up Strong Junior Career, Looks Towards NCAA

Predators Hire Matt Calvert as Forward Development Coach

Preds Release 2026-27 Schedule: Top 10 Home Games to Watch

Predators Announce 84-Game 2026-27 Regular-Season Schedule; Home Opener Set for Oct. 1 at Bridgestone Arena

Colton Ready to Bring Energy, Passion to New Role With Preds

Recent Preds Draft Pick Graf Carving His Own Path

Preds Official Podcast: Get To Know Jack Drury

Predators Hire Jordan DeKort As Professional Development Goaltending Coach