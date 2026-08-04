Preds Foundation to Host Inaugural Smashville Paddle Battle on Aug. 29

Nashville, Tenn. (Aug. 4, 2026) – The Nashville Predators Foundation will host its inaugural Smashville Paddle Battle on Saturday, Aug. 29 from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. CT at Pickleball Kingdom in Hendersonville, Tennessee. The event will bring together pickleball enthusiasts of all skill levels for a fun-filled day of friendly competition, with proceeds benefiting the Nashville Predators Foundation and its year-round initiatives supporting the greater Middle Tennessee community.

The tournament will feature men's doubles, women's doubles and mixed doubles divisions across multiple skill levels, welcoming both competitive and recreational players. Participants may register as a doubles team or individually to be paired with a partner. Competition will follow a ladder tournament format, with medals awarded to the top three teams in each division. Tournament registration includes a package valued at more than $400, including entry into the pickleball competition; a lower-level ticket to both Predators preseason games in September; a Bud Light Fan Zone ticket to a mid-week Preds game in October; a Preds-branded Volairpickleball paddle; and on-site lunch and more. Registration for teams is $250 and $125 for individual players.

"We are thrilled to launch Smashville Paddle Battle as the newest way for our fans and community to come together while supporting the important work of the Nashville Predators Foundation," Nashville Predators Vice President of Community Relations Rebecca King said. "Whether you're competing for a medal or simply enjoying a day on the courts with family and friends, this event helps us continue investing in organizations that make a meaningful impact across Middle Tennessee."

For those looking for a more casual experience, an open play option will also be available for $20 per person, giving participants access to the courts throughout the day without entering tournament competition. Players and spectators alike can also enjoy family-friendly activities, including the Preds & Pixels Gaming Trailer and an interactive hockey shooting lane.

Registration is now open and space is limited. For additional information, including registration details and tournament divisions, please visit NashvillePredators.com/Pickleball.

About the Nashville Predators Foundation

The Preds Foundation’s mission is to meet educational, social, health and cultural needs throughout Nashville and Middle Tennessee. The Preds Foundation is devoted to using its platform and influence from its affiliation with professional sports to serve the needs of the community by offering unique resources and financial support to local youth and family-oriented organizations. In 2025, the Preds Foundation raised over $3 million dollars. Since its inception in 1998, the Preds Foundation has awarded almost $30 million in grants, SuperGrants, donations and in-kind gifts to the greater Middle Tennessee community. To learn more about the Nashville Predators Foundation and to see a list of upcoming events, visit NashvillePredators.com/Community or follow our Instagram, X, Facebook and LinkedIn pages.