Predators Trade Sutter Muzzatti to Detroit for Future Considerations

Predators Open 2026-27 Regular Season on Oct. 1 vs. Minnesota at Bridgestone Arena

Trade-2627_8-20_2568 x 1444
By Press Release
Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (Aug. 20, 2026) – Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager Chris MacFarland announced today that the team has traded forward Sutter Muzzatti to the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for future considerations.

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