Predators Trade Sutter Muzzatti to Detroit for Future Considerations

Nashville, Tenn. (Aug. 20, 2026) – Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager Chris MacFarland announced today that the team has traded forward Sutter Muzzatti to the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for future considerations.

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