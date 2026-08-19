Preds Foundation to Kick Off Annual Weekend of Giving on Sept. 10

Events Will Benefit Parkinson's and ALS Research and the Nashville Youth

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By Maggie Meredith
Nashville Predators

On Sept. 10, the Nashville Predators Foundation will kick off their annual Weekend of Giving, inviting the Nashville community to join them in raising funds for causes close to the heart of the organization. 

“Our Weekend of Giving is our first big fundraiser of the new season after our grant distribution in May,” Predators Vice President of Community Relations Rebecca King said. “It’s time to start reloading and raising funds again, so we can continue to do great work this upcoming year.” 

The 2026 season will open with the 15th annual Petey’s Preds Party presented by Regions Bank – an event that brings Preds players and fans together on the Bridgestone Arena floor for a silent auction, dinner and entertainment by comedian Dustin Nickerson, supporting both the Preds Foundation and the Peterson Foundation for Parkinson’s before continuing with the 16th annual Brent Peterson Golf Classic presented by Regions Bank on Sept. 14. 

The Peterson Foundation for Parkinson’s (PFP) was founded in 2009 by former Predators Associate Coach Brent Peterson, and his wife, Tami, after Brent himself was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2002. 

Since its establishment 17 years ago, PFP has worked within the community to connect patients and their families with educational programs, financial assistance, support groups and other resources to support those affected by Parkinson’s. 

“The Peterson Foundation for Parkinson's exists to improve the lives of individuals living with Parkinson's disease and the families who care for them throughout Middle Tennessee,” PFP Executive Director Amy Breedlove said. “Our mission is to provide hope, education, resources and support, so no one has to face Parkinson's alone. Our goal is to meet people wherever they are in their Parkinson's journey.” 

With events like Petey’s Party and the Golf Classic, the Predators Foundation worked with PFP to raise over $200,000 last year, with the profits split evenly between the two organizations. The donations themselves certainly help, funding wellness grants, educational programming and local support groups. But the community impact looms just as large. 

“These events bring the community together, increase awareness of Parkinson's disease and inspire people to become involved in making a difference,” Breedlove said. “Every sponsorship, registration and donation helps us reach more families and expand our impact across Middle Tennessee.”

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Golf is one of Peterson’s favorite pastimes, and the annual Golf Classic is an activity close to the heart of PFP and the Preds. Each organization used to host their own tournaments before deciding to join forces and multiply the impact on the community.  

Every year, members of the Nashville community join Preds players, alumni and local celebrities on the course for a round of golf paired with individual contests, such as the longest drive and closest-to-the-pin competitions. Each foursome is joined by a celebrity player, creating a memorable experience for everyone involved. 

Through the golf tournament, Petey's Party and other Foundation events, the Predators Foundation and PFP hope participants leave with lasting memories—and a deeper understanding of why these events matter. 

“I hope Predators fans leave knowing that Parkinson's disease touches far more families than many people realize—and that together, we can make a real difference,” Breedlove said. “We invite everyone to become part of our community, because together we can provide hope, encouragement and resources to those navigating Parkinson's.” 

The second weekend in September will also host the eighth annual Filip Forsberg Hockey Clinic presented by Delta Dental of Tennessee. Taking place on Saturday, Sept. 12, the clinic will welcome hockey players between the ages of seven to 14 to Ford Ice Center Bellevue for two hours of on-ice time and a variety of activities.  

“We really want to make it fun for the kids,” Predators Director of Youth Hockey & Fan Development Jennifer Boniecki said. “It gives them a chance to get out there and experience a full-ice hockey game without the pressure of a highly competitive environment. They’re able to play with kids at a similar skill level, build confidence and learn the game in a setting where the focus is simply on having fun and gaining experience.”

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Joining the kids on the ice each year is Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg, who took over the clinic from Mattias Ekholm in 2019. Often joined by other guest coaches like his fellow Preds teammates, Forsberg hosts the clinic and usually seems to have more fun than its participants.  

“He’s always ear-to-ear smiling, talking with the kids, wanting to know a little bit about them and helping them get better,” King said of Forsberg. “[He gets to] be a kid himself when he’s out there and doing this clinic.” 

The participants also have the opportunity for one-on-one meet and greets, photo and autograph sessions and a Q&A afterwards, but more importantly, the clinic provides the chance to meet their heroes and learn from them. 

“For the kids to be able to look up to the players in their home city is one thing…but for them to have a chance to skate with their role models is always really important,” Boniecki said. “As we continue to grow Nashville’s youth hockey community, just having the opportunity to interact with [them] is really special.”  

For the Predators, this annual event is truly about bringing the Middle Tennessee hockey community together, but this year – it means more.  

Proceeds from the clinic will go toward ALS research in Nashville, making the weekend about much more than hockey. 

On July 7, Forsberg participated in the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge following the diagnosis of Tennessee Titans legend Chris Johnson. Shortly afterward, Nashville Predators CEO Sean Henry led staff in an all-Smashville Ice Bucket Challenge, further raising awareness for the disease and encouraging support for ongoing research efforts. 

Every participant who takes the ice during the weekend will play a role in those efforts. In addition to learning from one of the NHL's premier goal scorers and creating lasting memories, campers and their families will help support programs that strengthen the Nashville community while contributing to the fight against ALS. 

“Kicking off the hockey season with the Weekend of Giving truly defines what the Nashville Predators are,” Predators CEO Sean Henry said. “The community is in the middle of everything that we do, and to have so many people that have meant so much to the organization to use this as a launchpad for the season is so exciting.

“From Filip Forsberg to Brent Peterson and his family - through our overall Foundation touching so many different organizations in different ways lets our fans' passion shine through with each different event and each opportunity to give. [It] will allow us to use those dollars throughout the year to make a difference in everyone's life.” 

For more information on the Nashville Predators Weekend of Giving and to attend events, click here.

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