Preds Foundation to Kick Off Annual Weekend of Giving on Sept. 10

On Sept. 10, the Nashville Predators Foundation will kick off their annual Weekend of Giving, inviting the Nashville community to join them in raising funds for causes close to the heart of the organization.

“Our Weekend of Giving is our first big fundraiser of the new season after our grant distribution in May,” Predators Vice President of Community Relations Rebecca King said. “It’s time to start reloading and raising funds again, so we can continue to do great work this upcoming year.”

The 2026 season will open with the 15th annual Petey’s Preds Party presented by Regions Bank – an event that brings Preds players and fans together on the Bridgestone Arena floor for a silent auction, dinner and entertainment by comedian Dustin Nickerson, supporting both the Preds Foundation and the Peterson Foundation for Parkinson’s before continuing with the 16th annual Brent Peterson Golf Classic presented by Regions Bank on Sept. 14.

The Peterson Foundation for Parkinson’s (PFP) was founded in 2009 by former Predators Associate Coach Brent Peterson, and his wife, Tami, after Brent himself was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2002.

Since its establishment 17 years ago, PFP has worked within the community to connect patients and their families with educational programs, financial assistance, support groups and other resources to support those affected by Parkinson’s.

“The Peterson Foundation for Parkinson's exists to improve the lives of individuals living with Parkinson's disease and the families who care for them throughout Middle Tennessee,” PFP Executive Director Amy Breedlove said. “Our mission is to provide hope, education, resources and support, so no one has to face Parkinson's alone. Our goal is to meet people wherever they are in their Parkinson's journey.”

With events like Petey’s Party and the Golf Classic, the Predators Foundation worked with PFP to raise over $200,000 last year, with the profits split evenly between the two organizations. The donations themselves certainly help, funding wellness grants, educational programming and local support groups. But the community impact looms just as large.

“These events bring the community together, increase awareness of Parkinson's disease and inspire people to become involved in making a difference,” Breedlove said. “Every sponsorship, registration and donation helps us reach more families and expand our impact across Middle Tennessee.”