Nashville Predators Announce Single-Game On-Sale and Theme Nights for 2026-27 Season

Nashville, Tenn. (Aug. 18, 2026) – The Nashville Predators announced today that single-game tickets for all 42 regular season home games of the 2026-27 season presented by Regions Bank will go on sale Tuesday, Sept. 1 at 10 a.m. CT on Ticketmaster.

“The best time of the year is approaching quickly: hockey season! I am so excited to celebrate a new era of the Predators with the best fans in sports at Bridgestone Arena,” Nashville Predators CEO Sean Henry said. “There truly is something for everyone in SMASHVILLE with our season theme nights from the return of Star Wars Night to the continuation of our Smashville Sports Series, Music Heritage Nights, Ford Military Week, two PTO: Preds Time Off weekday matinee games, a Golden Hall Celebration and so much more.

“Plus, we have some incredible giveaways planned—including a SMASHVILLE favorite, a gravy boat made even better with a catfish theme—and a season-long celebration of our newest Hall of Famer and greatest player, Pekka Rinne. From a November celebration of his induction, appropriately taking place during our first Hockey Fights Cancer Celebration game, to a Pekka bobblehead in March honoring his induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame, there will be special moments throughout the entire season. And, of course, some of the best moments will be the surprise Golden Moments created by our fans that leave us all saying, ‘Only In SMASHVILLE!’”

The excitement kicks off with Opening Night presented by Nissan on Oct. 1 against the Minnesota Wild. The first game of the new season will feature the fan-favorite Gold Walk and Plaza Party. Additionally, every fan in attendance will receive an exclusive Opening Night t-shirt, courtesy of Nissan.

Presale Priority Access

Smashville Loyal will have exclusive presale access to all Predators home games during the 2026-27 season through their MySmashvilleTix account beginning on Aug. 24. Non-Smashville Loyal can score early presale access on Aug. 26 at 10 a.m. CT by signing up for Preds Texts and This Week in Smashville at NashvillePredators.com/Subscribe. Single-game tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis and are subject to availability. Additionally, Smashville Loyal will have a limited quantity of each theme night and promotional night item made available through their Smashville Loyal HQ utilizing their reward points throughout the season.

Pekka Rinne Hall of Fame Celebration

The Predators will honor Pekka Rinne’s induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame throughout the season, first on Nov. 3 against the Carolina Hurricanes and again on March 30 versus the Buffalo Sabres. On Nov. 3 — his birthday — the franchise will send Rinne off to Toronto for the ceremony and will also host its annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night with proceeds benefiting the 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund, created by Rinne and co-Hall of Famer and former Preds captain Shea Weber. On March 30, the team will celebrate Rinne being an official member of the Hall with the first 10,000 fans receiving a bobblehead of Rinne, courtesy of Hunt Brothers® Pizza.

Music City Hockey Games

The Predators will pay homage to the origins of Music City with seven games featuring a variety of music-themed activations and giveaways including bolo ties, bandanas, a Ryan O’Reilly bobblehead and more. More details on these nights will be announced soon.

Dec. 5

Dec. 26

Jan. 23

Feb. 13

Feb. 27

March 6

March 20

Smashville Setlist 6-game Flex presented by Regions Bank & NewsChannel5

Preds fans can build their ticket plan their way with the Smashville Setlist Flex Plan presented by Regions Bank & NewsChannel5. Fans can select a set plan or choose their own 6 games, seat location and number of seats— plus, score Opening Night as a BONUS game when purchased prior to Sept. 25. Available now at NashvillePredators.com/MiniPlans.

The Predators’ full slate of theme nights was also released today featuring the continuation of the Music City Hockey Bobblehead Series, Music Heritage Nights, Smashville Sports Series and more.

Smashville Theme Nights

Music City Hockey Bobblehead Series

Back by popular demand, the Music City Hockey Bobblehead Series is set to return for its third installment during the 2026-27 season. Celebrating the unique spirit of Nashville, the series pays tribute to the city's rich musical roots and vibrant culture. The Nashville Predators will showcase their pride for Music City with an exclusive Billy Strings bobblehead giveaway for the first 10,000 fans in attendance on Feb. 18.

Music Heritage Nights

The Nashville Predators will continue to celebrate the strong, inclusive spirit of Music City through their Music Heritage Nights, honoring the diverse musical and cultural influences that make Nashville unique.

Each themed night will feature a custom jersey designed by a local artist, inspired by the music and heritage of their respective community. These one-of-a-kind jerseys will be auctioned to benefit the Nashville Predators Foundation and GUIDER initiatives.

Game dates:

Hispanic Music Heritage Night: Oct. 3

Black Music Heritage Night: Feb. 16

Asian & Pacific Islander Heritage Night: Feb. 23

Smashville Sports Series

The Smashville Sports Series returns and will include three Tuesday night games featuring exclusive custom giveaways, given to the first 5,000 fans in attendance.

Game dates:

Outdoorsmen Night (Fishing Vest) presented by World Bass Entertainment – Oct. 13

Wrestling Night (Championship Belt Bag) – Dec. 15

NASCAR Night (Co-branded item) – Jan. 26

Additional Theme Nights:

Faith & Family Night – Oct. 25

Star Wars – Oct. 27

Smashville Holiday Special: Halloween – Oct. 31 (presented by ICEE)

Hockey Fights Cancer – Nov. 3 (benefiting the Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt)

Smashville Holiday Special: Catfish Gravy Boat Giveaway – Nov. 7 (presented by Cracker Barrel Old Country Store)

Gold Friday – Nov. 27

PTO: Preds Time Off – Nov. 30 and Jan. 20

Smashville Holiday Special: Hockey Holidays – Dec. 22 (presented by Ticketmaster)

New Year’s Day – Jan. 1

Pride Night – Jan. 5

University of Tennessee Night – Jan. 12

Women of Smashville Night – Jan. 14

Heart Day – Feb. 13

Military Week – March 4 & 6 (presented by Ford)

Regions Extra Tracks – March 20

Pediatric Cancer Night – April 1 (benefiting the Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt)

Kids Day – April 3 (presented by Presidio)

Fan Appreciation – April 10 (presented by Bridgestone Americas)

Special Offers & Promotions

Family 4 Pack & Preds Value Pack

Family friendly & value buyer ticket packages will return for the 2026-27 season with details to come.

Preds Golden Ticket

Sign up for Preds Golden Ticket to receive exclusive last-minute ticket offers. Text "GOLDENTICKET" to 833-453-2488 to receive special last-minute ticket offers.

Hometown Heroes Discount Presented by Dan Post Boots

All men and women who serve in our armed services or as first responders will receive up to 25 percent off the box office price when verified by GovX.

Golden U Presented by Dunkin’®

For every Monday through Thursday home game, discounted tickets are available exclusively to college students. Golden U members also receive Bridgestone Arena concert offers! Must have an .edu email address to join. Text "GOLDENU" to 833-453-2488 to receive text notifications to be the first to purchase the best available seats for students.

To purchase single-game ticket promotions and view additional details, please visit NashvillePredators.com/Offers. Those interested in 10 or more tickets, visit NashvillePredators.com/Groups.

GOLD Game Dates

Tickets for GOLD Games, which were introduced as an effort to maintain the unrivaled SMASHVILLE atmosphere, will only be made available to those who reside in the Nashville Predators television viewing area through ticket package purchases and future single game on sales.

Game Dates: Oct. 3 vs. Dallas Oct. 17 vs. St. Louis Nov. 7 vs. St. Louis Nov. 21 vs. Pittsburgh Dec. 3 vs. Chicago Dec. 26 vs. Detroit Feb. 18 vs. Toronto March 6 vs. Minnesota March 20 vs. Boston April 1 vs. Chicago April 10 vs. Dallas



Become Smashville Loyal today! Full, Half and Quarter Season Ticket plans are available for the 2026-27 Nashville Predators season presented by Regions Bank. For more information, please call 615-770-7800, visit SmashvilleLoyal.com or text PREDS to 833-453-2488 to begin receiving ticket offers directly to your phone.