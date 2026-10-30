Smashville Scope: Trotz's Induction, Hunt's Opportunity and Halloween Candy

As chants of “Barry! Barry! Barry!” rang down from Predators and Capitals fans inside Bridgestone Arena on Thursday night, the guest of honor couldn’t help but smile.

Barry Trotz had plenty of people to thank during his 2026 Preds Golden Hall induction speech, including those fans.

“[Thank you] for making Smashville my home,” Trotz said. “I love you. I love you all.”

But the list of those who have praise for Nashville’s former coach and general manager is quite long as well.

Preds Captain Roman Josi and Head Coach Andrew Brunette - both of whom played for Trotz at different points in Nashville before his time as a GM - discussed the impacts he’s had on their respective careers, both on the ice and behind the bench.

“He was my first coach, so he gave me a chance,” Josi said. “He believed in me, and he gave me the chance to play, and play some big minutes my second year already. I've learned a ton from him, and he also got me involved in a lot of the community here. He was one of those guys who was always part of the community, always helping people, and I think as a young kid, your coach doing that, it’s pretty inspirational. He’s done a ton.”

“He’s been a mentor in many different ways,” Brunette said of Trotz. “I think playing from my first year pro, he kind of taught me the pro game. He believed in me. He pushed me. He made me a better player and a better person, a better teammate with his honesty and his character…And when I was playing, not for him but for other teams, he was always a big supporter. He was always encouraging, believing in me, pushing me a little bit… He helped me become the player that I was, and then as a coach, he's somebody that you still talk to… He helped me become a better coach for sure. And then now that he's done, he's still the mentor that kind of checks in and is encouraging, kind of like when I played. It’s almost full circle. He means a lot to my hockey career and my life.”

Trotz was more than a coach and GM in Nashville. He’s woven into the fabric of the franchise, and hockey in the Music City wouldn’t be what it is today without him.