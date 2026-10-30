Smashville Scope: Trotz's Induction, Hunt's Opportunity and Halloween Candy

Catch Up On All Things Preds in This Week's Smashville Scope

Washington Capitals v Nashville Predators, Barry Trotz, Preds Golden Hall

© John Russell

By Brooks Bratten
@brooksbratten Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

As chants of “Barry! Barry! Barry!” rang down from Predators and Capitals fans inside Bridgestone Arena on Thursday night, the guest of honor couldn’t help but smile. 

Barry Trotz had plenty of people to thank during his 2026 Preds Golden Hall induction speech, including those fans. 

“[Thank you] for making Smashville my home,” Trotz said. “I love you. I love you all.” 

But the list of those who have praise for Nashville’s former coach and general manager is quite long as well. 

Preds Captain Roman Josi and Head Coach Andrew Brunette - both of whom played for Trotz at different points in Nashville before his time as a GM - discussed the impacts he’s had on their respective careers, both on the ice and behind the bench. 

“He was my first coach, so he gave me a chance,” Josi said. “He believed in me, and he gave me the chance to play, and play some big minutes my second year already. I've learned a ton from him, and he also got me involved in a lot of the community here. He was one of those guys who was always part of the community, always helping people, and I think as a young kid, your coach doing that, it’s pretty inspirational. He’s done a ton.” 

“He’s been a mentor in many different ways,” Brunette said of Trotz. “I think playing from my first year pro, he kind of taught me the pro game. He believed in me. He pushed me. He made me a better player and a better person, a better teammate with his honesty and his character…And when I was playing, not for him but for other teams, he was always a big supporter. He was always encouraging, believing in me, pushing me a little bit… He helped me become the player that I was, and then as a coach, he's somebody that you still talk to… He helped me become a better coach for sure. And then now that he's done, he's still the mentor that kind of checks in and is encouraging, kind of like when I played. It’s almost full circle. He means a lot to my hockey career and my life.”

Trotz was more than a coach and GM in Nashville. He’s woven into the fabric of the franchise, and hockey in the Music City wouldn’t be what it is today without him.

Hunt Grateful for New Opportunity With Preds: 

The thought had already crossed Daemon Hunt’s mind before. 

“Every time we visit here, I'm always like, ‘Oh, it'd be so cool to play here.’” Hunt said Tuesday morning inside the Predators locker room. 

Turns out he doesn’t have to wonder what it might be like anymore. 

The Preds claimed the 24-year-old defenseman on waivers from Minnesota last weekend, and after flying from Seattle - where the Wild were stationed at the time - to Nashville, he made his Predators debut in a 6-2 victory over Colorado. 

Two nights later, Hunt recorded his first assist with his new club - a primary helper on Ryan O’Reily’s game-tying goal against the Islanders - as he worked to make an impact with the team that has taken a chance on him in this next chapter of his career. 

“It’s honestly been a pretty crazy three days,” Hunt said earlier this week. “There's just been a lot going on, and I think first of all, the organization's been really good to me. All the guys have been great, but I'm happy for this opportunity. I'm very grateful, and I'm just trying to make the best of things.”

A native of Calgary, Alberta, Hunt was originally selected by Minnesota in the third round of the 2020 NHL Draft, and he appeared in 56 career games with the Wild, including 11 this season. But with a logjam on the backend, he found himself on waivers where the Preds put in a claim for his services. 

“I’m a good skater…and I tip my cap on my skating ability,” Hunt said of his game. “Being very good defensively is very important to me, and good on the penalty kill, being hard to play against, and I love getting up in the rush. I find that I'm a passer first, so I won't be carrying the puck up the ice as much as some guys would. But I love getting up in the offense, and I think that’s an area in my game that I want to improve on offensively. But again, just competing hard, being hard on pucks, my skating ability can open up so much success for me.”

The Preds hope that’s the case as well as they look to shore up their blue line, and Hunt wants to be part of the solution. 

“I believe I'm a really good skater, and I think I can carry myself a long way,” Hunt said. “But I think just playing very good defensively, playing hard, competing; this is a very good opportunity for me, so I'm just trying to obviously make a good first impression and just work as hard as I can.”

Hockey Halloween: 

The days of stuffing their faces with candy after a night of trick-or-treating may be done, but the Preds still have their favorites for Halloween - or anytime of the year. 

After an informal poll, there’s plenty of variety in the Nashville room, plus a few classics. 

Alex Kerfoot: Mars Bar

Jack Drury: Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

Mavrik Bourque: Blue Sour Patch Kids

Reid Schaefer: Coffee Crisp

Matthew Wood: Kit-Kat

Ross Colton: Reese’s or Swedish Fish

Adam Wilsby: Trader Joe’s dark chocolate peanut butter cups

Jayden Struble: Reese’s Thins

Nic Hague: Skor or Aero

Nick Perbix: Milk Duds

Daemon Hunt: Blue Sour Patch Kids

Brady Skjei: Caramel Apple Pops or Watermelon Sour Patch Kids

Justus Annunen: Salt licorice

Juuse Saros: Finnish chocolate, Milk Duds, Sour Patch Kids

Milwaukee Admirals Update: 

After a 4-2 loss to Chicago last Saturday, the Admirals bounced back with a 2-1 shootout victory over the Wolves before shutting out Manitoba by a 3-0 final on Wednesday. 

Milwaukee is now 6-2-0-0 on the season and is led by Cole O’Hara with three goals and seven points, followed by Tyson Jost (2g-3a), Joakim Kemell (2g-3a) and Daniel Niemien (1g-4a) with five points each. Brady Martin has three tallies in seven games, while Aiden Fink has a goal and two helpers. Matt Murray is a perfect 4-0-0 on the season, including Wednesday’s 37-save shutout, while Isak Posch is 2-2-0. 

The Ads visit Cleveland on Friday and Saturday for a two-game set.

Goal of the Week

COL@NSH: Drury scores goal against Scott Wedgewood

Assist of the Week

NYI@NSH: Forsberg scores PPG against Semyon Varlamov

Save of the Week

NYI@NSH: Saros with a great save against Ondrej Palat

Quote of the Week: 

Preds Golden Hall Inductee Barry Trotz on what he wants to say to Predators fans:

“Thanks for sticking with me. In the early years there were some lean years, and I appreciate that. I appreciate their honesty. I appreciate their kindness… Thank you for your kindness, thank you for your loyalty, thank you for being part of a great community - and making it my home... To all the Preds fans, you've got great leadership [with the new management group]. You're going to have a really good team, and I just want to thank everybody out there for making Nashville my home.”

Photo of the Week:

Washington Capitals v Nashville Predators, Barry Trotz, Roman Josi, Alex Ovechkin

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 29: Barry Trotz drops a ceremonial puck between Roman Josi #59 of the Nashville Predators and Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals following his Golden Hall induction ceremony prior to an NHL game against the Washington Capitals at Bridgestone Arena on October 29, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images)

© John Russell

Post of the Week:

Preds Official Podcast: 

The 2026 Preds Golden Hall Induction ceremony has arrived, and Barry Trotz is set to go in as the sole member of the Class of 2026. Nashville's former head coach and general manager joins the show (8:30) to reflect on his time in Smashville and thank Preds fans. Plus, Brooks Bratten and Max Herz look back at the week that was and share fun tidbits from around the organization.

The Week In Review:

Forsberg Scores Twice as Preds Fall to Capitals

Ahead of Golden Hall Induction, Trotz Reminisces on Time With Nashville, Thanks Preds Fans for Support

Preds Come Back to Earn Point, Fall to Islanders in Shootout

Four Power-Play Goals, Complete Effort Leads Preds to Victory Over Avalanche

The Week Ahead:

Preds vs. Lightning - Saturday, Oct. 31

1 p.m. CT | Bridgestone Arena

Buy Tickets

Preds vs. Hurricanes - Tuesday, Nov. 3

7 p.m. CT | Bridgestone Arena

Buy Tickets

Preds at Avalanche - Thursday, Nov. 5

8 p.m. CT | Ball Arena

Preds vs. Blues - Saturday, Nov. 7

12 p.m. CT | Bridgestone Arena

Buy Tickets

News Feed

Forsberg Scores Twice as Preds Fall to Capitals

Preds Official Podcast: Trotzy's So Golden

GAME DAY: Capitals vs. Preds, October 29

Ahead of Golden Hall Induction, Trotz Reminisces on Time With Nashville, Thanks Preds Fans for Support

On The Record, Episode Six: The Season Begins in Smashville

Preds Come Back to Earn Point, Fall to Islanders in Shootout

GAME DAY: Islanders vs. Preds, October 27

Four Power-Play Goals, Complete Effort Leads Preds to Victory Over Avalanche

Predators Assign Jack Ahcan to Milwaukee (AHL)

GAME DAY: Avalanche vs. Preds, October 25

Preds Fall to Penguins in Overtime

Predators Claim Daemon Hunt on Waivers From Minnesota

GAME DAY: Preds at Penguins, October 24

Preds Shut Out by Bruins in Boston

GAME DAY: Preds at Bruins, October 22

On The Record, Episode Five: Development Camp, Training Camp and a Fresh Start

Preds Official Podcast: A Kerfoot Kerfuffle

Preds Players, Foundation Give Back and Share Smiles Across Nashville