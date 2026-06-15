Preds, Black Leadership Collective Impacting Nashville Through Positive Collaborations

Jess Williams refers to her crowd as the “cool kids of organizing.”

After learning about the work she does as Director of Growth and Engagement of The Equity Alliance, it’s easy to understand why.

Her organization, as well as a slew of others who call Middle Tennessee home, help to make up the Black Leadership Collective (BLC) formed by the Nashville Predators to further empower, educate and collaborate with key leaders and organizations in the Black community in the Music City.

“The Preds are actually and intentionally walking the walk and talking the talk,” Williams said at the most recent Black Leadership Collective meeting.

A recipient of a Helper Grant from the Nashville Predators Foundation, The Equity Alliance is Tennessee’s largest Black-led social justice organization with a mission of building independent Black political, cultural and economic power through education, empowerment and organizing.

“No matter where you are on the spectrum, we love you and there is a space for you in democracy,” Williams said. “It’s not just being the cool kids, but it’s giving people something to aspire to, giving people a community to want to be involved with. Think of it as a community of cool kids that are building not just political power, but building cultural power and building economic power for us.”

The relationship with the Preds began when the team sponsored the Alliance’s Black Women’s Empowerment Weekend, and it’s grown from there. Front office staffers routinely volunteer at events, and the grant from the Preds Foundation has only reaffirmed the partnership and where it can go in the future.

“It is not only important, but it is valuable to have partners that not only see the work but also invest in the work,” Williams said. “They have the same vision for not just democracy, but the same vision for Tennessee that we have.”

The Nashville Black Wellness Collective, led by Claude and Dr. Kimberly Walker, has also felt the positive impact from the Predators. With a goal of bringing Nashville together for connection, movement and Black joy, the Collective can count on the Preds to be invested in making Nashville a healthier place.