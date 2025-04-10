Predators Sign Navrin Mutter to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

Mutter has Four Points (1g-3a) and Third-Most Penalty Minutes (87) With Milwaukee This Season

Nashville, Tenn. (April 10, 2025) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has signed forward Navrin Mutter to a one-year, two-way contract worth $775,000 at the NHL level in 2025-26.

Mutter, 24 (3/15/01), has four points (1g-3a) and the third-most penalty minutes on the Admirals (87) in 36 appearances this season. The 6-foot-3, 202-pound forward is in his third campaign with the Predators organization after signing a three-year, entry level contract on March 9, 2022. He spent the majority of 2023-24 with the Atlanta Gladiators in the ECHL, where he had 11 points (5g-6a) and 63 penalty minutes in 33 contests; Mutter also played in 26 games for Milwaukee, posting six points (1g-5a) and 62 penalty minutes in 26 outings. He has tallied 18 points (4g-14a) and 223 penalty minutes in 118 career AHL games.

Undrafted, Mutter appeared in 217 career OHL games with Kitchener and Hamilton, beginning his junior tenure in 2017-18. His best statistical season came in 2019-10 with Hamilton, where in 60 games he posted eight goals and 20 points, tallying a career-high 12 assists while also recording 107 penalty minutes, tied for the second-most in the OHL. The London, Ont., native skated in his first three professional games in 2020-21, suiting up for the AHL's Stockton Heat after the OHL canceled its season due to COVID-19.

