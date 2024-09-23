Predators Sign Hiroki Gojsic to Three-Year, Entry Level Contract

Forward Made His NHL Preseason Debut with Nashville Last Night at Florida

Signed-2425Template-Gojsic_2568 x 1444
By Press Release
@PredsNHL Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (September 23, 2024) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has signed forward Hiroki Gojsic to a three-year, entry level contract.

Gojsic, 18 (5/1/06), recorded 50 points (21g-29a) in 68 contests for Kelowna in his first WHL season in 2023-24, ranking fifth on the Rockets in scoring as a rookie. During the postseason, he tallied five assists in 11 games to help his team reach the second round of the WHL playoffs. The 6-foot-3, 207-pound forward notched 12 multi-point games, including a career-high four-point effort (3g-1a) April 2 at Spokane.

Originally selected by Nashville in the third round (94th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft, Gojsic finished eighth among all WHL rookies in points, tied for eighth in goals and ninth in assists. Gojsic played in his first NHL preseason contest on Sunday at Florida, and in the 2024 NHL Rookie Showcase earlier this month – hosted at Ford Ice Center Bellevue – he finished tied for the second-most points in the tournament with four (2g-2a) in three games.

Hirokisigning

News Feed

Stamkos Scores in Preseason Debut, Preds Drop Two in Florida

POP 235: Preds Training Camp Begins! And a Rookie Camp Recap

Ford Ice Centers Celebrate Milestone Anniversaries

Pete Weber Announces Steps to Ensure Longevity with the Predators

Predators Sign Philip Tomasino to One-Year, $825,000 Contract

Predators Conclude Rookie Showcase with 5-4 Win Over Hurricanes

Nashville Predators to Host PredsFest 2024-25 Season Release Party Presented By Ticketmaster on Sunday, Oct. 6

Sydney Harris & Sarah Buckner Paving the Way for Female Officials at Predators Rookie Showcase

Predators Prospects Grab 3-2 Overtime Win Against Lightning in Game 2 of Rookie Showcase

Predators Prospects Open 2024 Rookie Showcase Falling to Panthers, 5-2

Hard-Hitting Wiesblatt Looking to Make Impact in Upcoming 2024-25 Campaign

Arriving for Rookie Camp, Chrona Excited for New Opportunity with Predators

Ford Ice Centers to Celebrate Anniversary Milestones with Free Activations at All Three Locations on Sept. 21

2024 Draft Picks, Top Prospects Included on Predators Rookie Showcase Roster

Predators 2024 Training Camp Opens Sept. 18

Predators Sign Marc Del Gaizo to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

Predators Sign Juuso Parssinen to One-Year, $775,000 Contract

Your Questions Answered as Predators Operations Team Reinstalls Ice at Bridgestone Arena for 2024-25 Season