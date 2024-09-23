Predators Sign Hiroki Gojsic to Three-Year, Entry Level Contract

Nashville, Tenn. (September 23, 2024) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has signed forward Hiroki Gojsic to a three-year, entry level contract.

Gojsic, 18 (5/1/06), recorded 50 points (21g-29a) in 68 contests for Kelowna in his first WHL season in 2023-24, ranking fifth on the Rockets in scoring as a rookie. During the postseason, he tallied five assists in 11 games to help his team reach the second round of the WHL playoffs. The 6-foot-3, 207-pound forward notched 12 multi-point games, including a career-high four-point effort (3g-1a) April 2 at Spokane.

Originally selected by Nashville in the third round (94th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft, Gojsic finished eighth among all WHL rookies in points, tied for eighth in goals and ninth in assists. Gojsic played in his first NHL preseason contest on Sunday at Florida, and in the 2024 NHL Rookie Showcase earlier this month – hosted at Ford Ice Center Bellevue – he finished tied for the second-most points in the tournament with four (2g-2a) in three games.