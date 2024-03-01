Predators Sign Austin Roest to Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Nashville, Tenn. (March 1, 2024) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has signed forward Austin Roest to a three-year, entry-level contract that will begin in 2024-25.

Roest, 20 (1/22/04), has 59 points (31g-28a) in 54 games for the WHL’s Everett Silvertips in 2023-24, his fourth season with the club. The 5-foot-11, 182-pound forward, who is captaining the Silvertips this season, shares the Everett lead and is tied for 17th in the WHL in goals with 31, two shy of passing his career high of 32, set in 2022-23. Roest has also recorded three of his four career WHL hat tricks this season, including his most recent one on Feb. 16 at Wenatchee.

Originally drafted by Nashville in the sixth round (175th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft – held at Bridgestone Arena – Roest has 177 points (79g-98a) in 196 career WHL games, all with Everett. The Coldstream, B.C., native was named Everett’s most improved player following the 2022-23 season, where the more than doubled his point output from his rookie campaign (2021-22) and established WHL career highs in goals (32), assists (46) and points (78). Additionally, Roest served as an alternate captain for the Silvertips last season and recorded five points (4g-1a) in five WHL playoff appearances. He is also the son of former NHL player and current Tampa Bay Lightning Assistant General Manager Stacy Roest.

