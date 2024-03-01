Predators Sign Austin Roest to Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Forward Becomes Third Player Selected by Nashville in 2023 NHL Draft to Sign With Team

SignedGraphics_Roest5
By Press Release
@PredsNHL Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (March 1, 2024) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has signed forward Austin Roest to a three-year, entry-level contract that will begin in 2024-25.

Roest, 20 (1/22/04), has 59 points (31g-28a) in 54 games for the WHL’s Everett Silvertips in 2023-24, his fourth season with the club. The 5-foot-11, 182-pound forward, who is captaining the Silvertips this season, shares the Everett lead and is tied for 17th in the WHL in goals with 31, two shy of passing his career high of 32, set in 2022-23. Roest has also recorded three of his four career WHL hat tricks this season, including his most recent one on Feb. 16 at Wenatchee. 

Originally drafted by Nashville in the sixth round (175th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft – held at Bridgestone Arena – Roest has 177 points (79g-98a) in 196 career WHL games, all with Everett. The Coldstream, B.C., native was named Everett’s most improved player following the 2022-23 season, where the more than doubled his point output from his rookie campaign (2021-22) and established WHL career highs in goals (32), assists (46) and points (78). Additionally, Roest served as an alternate captain for the Silvertips last season and recorded five points (4g-1a) in five WHL playoff appearances. He is also the son of former NHL player and current Tampa Bay Lightning Assistant General Manager Stacy Roest. 

Join the Predators in SMASHVILLE on March 2 for the team’s annual Kids Day! Bring the whole family and enjoy our Kids Day celebrations, which include custom Predators shoe charms for the first 2,500 kids in attendance. For more information, please visit NashvillePredators.com.

News Feed

Predators Defeat Wild, 6-1, Earn Seventh Straight Win

GAME DAY: Wild vs. Preds, Feb. 29

This Month in Smashville History: February

Predators Earn Sixth Straight Win in 4-1 Decision Over Senators

GAME DAY: Senators vs. Preds, Feb. 27

Predators Reassign Egor Afanasyev to Milwaukee (AHL)

Predators Defeat Ducks, 4-2, Complete Historic Five-Game Road Sweep

GAME DAY: Preds at Ducks, Feb. 25

Forsberg Becomes Nashville's Second All-Time Scoring Leader as Predators Defeat Sharks, 4-2

Predators Recall Mark Jankowski from Milwaukee (AHL)

GAME DAY: Preds at Sharks, Feb. 24

Predators Reassign Mark Jankowski to Milwaukee (AHL)

Predators Celebrate Impact of Franchise's Black Players as Black History Month Continues

Predators Collect Third-Straight Win in 4-1 Victory Over Kings

Nashville Predators Alum Blake Geoffrion Returns to Bridgestone Arena on April 9 with Author Sam Jefferies to Promote New Book

Novak Heats Up as Predators Postseason Push Continues

GAME DAY: Preds at Kings, Feb. 22

Predators Power Past Golden Knights in 5-3 Win