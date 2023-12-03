Predators Put Forth Improved Effort in 4-3 Loss to Rangers

Nashville Concludes Back-to-Back Set Sunday Evening in Buffalo

NYR Capper
By Zach Gilchriest
@ZachGilchriest Digital Media & Content Producer

The Nashville Predators battled hard but ultimately fell to the New York Rangers by a 4-3 decision on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena.

The effort, which saw the home team outshoot the visitors 40-27, was night and day compared to Thursday’s disappointing 5-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild, and despite the result, Predators Captain Roman Josi said his team exited the ice Saturday deserving of the win.

“We wanted to show a reaction tonight after the last game,” Josi said. “[The Rangers] are the best team in the League right now, and I thought we played well and I actually thought we were the better team tonight. We’ve just got to find a way to win and that's still kind of a process for us obviously and we’re trying to learn.”

Roman Josi, Nashville Predators, postgame

QUICK HITS

The Details

After tallying a goal and an assist, forward Ryan O’Reilly received the nod as first star of the game - recognition the veteran center would likely disagree with. 

“I was horrible in the face-off circle tonight, and that played a big factor,” O’Reilly said. “On the PK we’ve got to at least create a 50-50 battle and I can’t be losing them clean like I have been. That could have been a difference tonight and it's crazy how it just comes down to the little plays.”

Ryan O'Reilly, Nashville Predators, postgame

The sentiment was echoed by Head Coach Andrew Brunette, who felt his team fought a hard battle against one of the League’s best teams, but ultimately paid the price in the more minute areas of their game. 

“I thought we played really well and came ready to play,” Brunette said. “Unfortunately, a lack of details in a couple of critical moments cost us the hockey game. But it wasn’t for a lack of will or effort.”

Power Play Improvements 

One of the key areas Nashville entered Saturday looking to improve upon was their power play, which went 0-for-4 in Thursday’s loss. 

The Predators ended Saturday’s game going 1-for-4 on the man-advantage, and while there’s still plenty of room for improvement, steps were certainly taken in the right direction.

“We got a big goal and felt like we had some good looks,” Josi said. “Obviously when you get [a man-advantage] in the third there, you try to capitalize and get that lead. So, I think there's still room for improvement but I thought we had some good looks.” 

“I thought we had some pretty good looks,” Brunette said. “Again, I didn't love it. But we got one and I thought we created looks to try and get another one - but I do think it can be better.”

Andrew Brunette, Nashville Predators, postgame

PLAY-BY-PLAY

Forward Ryan O’Reilly got Nashville on the board first, collecting a slick pass from Liam Foudy across the slot and ripping it past Rangers netminder Igor Shesterkin to put the home team up 1-0 six minutes into the opening frame. 

Before the first period was out, Josi cashed in on his team’s first power play opportunity of the evening and put the Preds up by two. 

New York responded quickly in the second, as Rangers Captain Jacob Trouba got one past netminder Kevin Lankinen. Then, forward Colton Sissons took advantage of a Rangers misplay and scored on a shorthanded breakaway to restore Nashville’s two-goal lead.

The Rangers would respond once again just over a minute later, as Chris Kreider and Vincent Trocheck each scored just 19 seconds apart to tie the game. 

Ryan Lindgren would sneak a tipped shot past Lankinen to put the visitors ahead for the first time just five minutes into the final frame and ultimately hand the Rangers the 4-3 victory. 

UP NEXT 

The Predators conclude their back-to-back set on Sunday when they face the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. 

With plenty of good things to carry over from Saturday’s effort, Nashville will no doubt enter Sunday’s meeting eager to correct their mistakes and collect two points. 

“It's unfortunate because I thought everyone worked tonight,” O’Reilly said. “We had a great start, we did some really good things blocking shots and competing. [Lankinen] played great tonight but it came down to the little things like that that made a difference. And that hurts, but the good thing is we're back at it tomorrow. We can turn the page and take good things and move on.”

The puck drops at 6 p.m. CT. Fans can catch all the action on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio.

