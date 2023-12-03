Predators Put Forth Improved Effort in 4-3 Loss to Rangers

PLAY-BY-PLAY
Forward Ryan O’Reilly got Nashville on the board first, collecting a slick pass from Liam Foudy across the slot and ripping it past Rangers netminder Igor Shesterkin to put the home team up 1-0 six minutes into the opening frame.
Before the first period was out, Josi cashed in on his team’s first power play opportunity of the evening and put the Preds up by two.
New York responded quickly in the second, as Rangers Captain Jacob Trouba got one past netminder Kevin Lankinen. Then, forward Colton Sissons took advantage of a Rangers misplay and scored on a shorthanded breakaway to restore Nashville’s two-goal lead.
The Rangers would respond once again just over a minute later, as Chris Kreider and Vincent Trocheck each scored just 19 seconds apart to tie the game.
Ryan Lindgren would sneak a tipped shot past Lankinen to put the visitors ahead for the first time just five minutes into the final frame and ultimately hand the Rangers the 4-3 victory.
UP NEXT
The Predators conclude their back-to-back set on Sunday when they face the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center.
With plenty of good things to carry over from Saturday’s effort, Nashville will no doubt enter Sunday’s meeting eager to correct their mistakes and collect two points.
“It's unfortunate because I thought everyone worked tonight,” O’Reilly said. “We had a great start, we did some really good things blocking shots and competing. [Lankinen] played great tonight but it came down to the little things like that that made a difference. And that hurts, but the good thing is we're back at it tomorrow. We can turn the page and take good things and move on.”
The puck drops at 6 p.m. CT. Fans can catch all the action on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio.