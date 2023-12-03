Predators Put Forth Improved Effort in 4-3 Loss to Rangers

The sentiment was echoed by Head Coach Andrew Brunette, who felt his team fought a hard battle against one of the League’s best teams, but ultimately paid the price in the more minute areas of their game.

“I thought we played really well and came ready to play,” Brunette said. “Unfortunately, a lack of details in a couple of critical moments cost us the hockey game. But it wasn’t for a lack of will or effort.”

Power Play Improvements

One of the key areas Nashville entered Saturday looking to improve upon was their power play, which went 0-for-4 in Thursday’s loss.

The Predators ended Saturday’s game going 1-for-4 on the man-advantage, and while there’s still plenty of room for improvement, steps were certainly taken in the right direction.

“We got a big goal and felt like we had some good looks,” Josi said. “Obviously when you get [a man-advantage] in the third there, you try to capitalize and get that lead. So, I think there's still room for improvement but I thought we had some good looks.”

“I thought we had some pretty good looks,” Brunette said. “Again, I didn't love it. But we got one and I thought we created looks to try and get another one - but I do think it can be better.”