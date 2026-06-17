Predators Hire Jamie Langenbrunner as Special Assistant to the General Manager

Nashville, Tenn. (June 17, 2026) – Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager Chris MacFarland announced today that the team has hired Jamie Langenbrunner as Special Assistant to the General Manager. Langenbrunner will work alongside MacFarland in areas such as professional scouting, collegiate free-agent scouting and recruiting, special assignments and more.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jamie Langenbrunner to the Nashville Predators as our special assistant to the general manager,” MacFarland said. “Jamie is a two-time Stanley Cup champion, silver medalist, member of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame and one of the best leaders in this sport. He will assist in many areas across the hockey operations department as we work toward our goal of building a championship caliber management team. He is a fantastic addition to our staff, and we look forward to the future of the Nashville Predators.”

Langenbrunner, 50 (7/24/75), most recently served as an assistant general manager for the Boston Bruins from 2022-26, having previously spent time in the organization as director of player development (2019-22) and a development coach (2015-19). In his first season as an assistant GM (2022-23), the Bruins posted the best regular season in League history, setting the NHL record for wins (65) and points (135) in a single campaign. During his four-season tenure with Boston in his AGM role, the Bruins had a regular-season record of 190-98-40, a .640 point percentage (the fourth-highest in the NHL) and made the Stanley Cup Playoffs three times. His work with the Bruins included assisting in the selection of promising young forward James Hagens with the No. 7 overall choice in the 2025 NHL Draft, and acquiring players such as Linus Ullmark, Fraser Minten and Tyler Bertuzzi.

“My family and I are thrilled to join the Nashville community, and I would like to thank Chris MacFarland for believing in me and bringing me into this role and organization,” Langenbrunner said. “The Predators are a highly respected franchise that has great fans and a desire to win at the highest level. Chris is a great general manager and an even better person, and I cannot wait to get started.”

A native of Cloquet, Minnesota, and one of the NHL’s best American-born forwards, Langenbrunner played 1,109 career games for Dallas, New Jersey and St. Louis from 1994-13, posting 663 points (243g-420a). He won the Stanley Cup with the Stars (1999) and Devils (2003) and earned a silver medal with the United States while serving as captain at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver. Langenbrunner was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2023, and was a leader on multiple teams, wearing the ‘C’ with the Devils from 2007-10 and serving as an alternate captain with the Blues from 2011-13.

Jamie and his wife, Elizabeth, have three children – sons Landon and Mason, and a daughter, Laine.

The Predators’ hockey operations department remains focused on the upcoming key dates on the NHL’s calendar, including the 2026 NHL Scouting Combine (June 1-6 in Buffalo); 2026 NHL Draft (June 26-27 in Buffalo); Nashville’s annual development camp (June 28-July 3); and the start of free agency (July 1).

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