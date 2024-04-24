Predators Even Series After 4-1 Win Over Canucks in Game 2

It wasn’t the prettiest win by any means, but when the final buzzer sounded, the Nashville Predators had tied the series up all the same.

Fueled by goals from Anthony Beauvillier, Filip Forsberg, Colton Sissons and Kiefer Sherwood and backstopped by a frustrating defensive effort, the Predators defeated the Vancouver Canucks, 4-1, in Game 2 to knot their First Round series at one apiece on Tuesday at Rogers Arena.

“That's the level that we needed to raise from Game 1, that’s what we talked about,” Predators defenseman Ryan McDonagh said. “So, that's a great sign and we're going to need to just keep building on that. And obviously we probably spent a lot of time in our zone, but it doesn't have to be pretty at this time of year and our group will be better next time in those situations.”

“At the end of the day, they've got a really good team over there and they're making really good things happen and we defended well,” Forsberg said. “The third period is definitely not a recipe that we necessarily want to repeat for the whole series, but at the same time, they're doing a lot of good things and you’ve got to give them credit. They're a great team, and at the end of the day I think the sacrifice and the shot-blocking and phenomenal goaltending was the reason [we won].”

QUICK HITS

Committing to the Pain

Though the Predators would have liked spending far less time defending their zone on Tuesday - shot attempts were tilted 84-36 in favor of the home team - Nashville’s defense put on a clinic at Rogers Arena.

Blocking 30 shots and additionally going a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill, the Predators frustrated Vancouver’s offense and kept their opponent to a single goal through 60 minutes.

“I thought in the third period we were committed to the pain,” Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “And I think that’s maybe something from Game 1 we learned from a little bit, where maybe we weren't quite as committed to the pain. I thought tonight with the blocked shots and the things that we did sacrificing our body, we learned. And we're still growing. We're not where we want to be, but we're getting better. And tonight was a good step.”

“We love to see that,” Predators forward Colton Sissons said. “That's playoff hockey. You need desperation, you need sacrifice. And sure, we'd like to spend a little bit less time in our end, but we'll clean that up. We’re going to need that [defensive effort] going forward, for sure.”

Tip-In Tito

Game 2 saw another Predators deadline pickup crack the score, as Anthony Beauvillier redirected a shot from Filip Forsberg into the net just 74 seconds into regulation.