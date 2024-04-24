Predators Even Series After 4-1 Win Over Canucks in Game 2

Predators Return to Bridgestone Arena for Game 3 on Friday at 6:30 p.m. CT

Game 2 Capper
By Zach Gilchriest
@ZachGilchriest Beat Writer & Content Manager

It wasn’t the prettiest win by any means, but when the final buzzer sounded, the Nashville Predators had tied the series up all the same.

Fueled by goals from Anthony Beauvillier, Filip Forsberg, Colton Sissons and Kiefer Sherwood and backstopped by a frustrating defensive effort, the Predators defeated the Vancouver Canucks, 4-1, in Game 2 to knot their First Round series at one apiece on Tuesday at Rogers Arena.

“That's the level that we needed to raise from Game 1, that’s what we talked about,” Predators defenseman Ryan McDonagh said. “So, that's a great sign and we're going to need to just keep building on that. And obviously we probably spent a lot of time in our zone, but it doesn't have to be pretty at this time of year and our group will be better next time in those situations.”

“At the end of the day, they've got a really good team over there and they're making really good things happen and we defended well,” Forsberg said. “The third period is definitely not a recipe that we necessarily want to repeat for the whole series, but at the same time, they're doing a lot of good things and you’ve got to give them credit. They're a great team, and at the end of the day I think the sacrifice and the shot-blocking and phenomenal goaltending was the reason [we won].”

QUICK HITS

Committing to the Pain

Though the Predators would have liked spending far less time defending their zone on Tuesday - shot attempts were tilted 84-36 in favor of the home team - Nashville’s defense put on a clinic at Rogers Arena.

Blocking 30 shots and additionally going a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill, the Predators frustrated Vancouver’s offense and kept their opponent to a single goal through 60 minutes.

“I thought in the third period we were committed to the pain,” Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “And I think that’s maybe something from Game 1 we learned from a little bit, where maybe we weren't quite as committed to the pain. I thought tonight with the blocked shots and the things that we did sacrificing our body, we learned. And we're still growing. We're not where we want to be, but we're getting better. And tonight was a good step.”

“We love to see that,” Predators forward Colton Sissons said. “That's playoff hockey. You need desperation, you need sacrifice. And sure, we'd like to spend a little bit less time in our end, but we'll clean that up. We’re going to need that [defensive effort] going forward, for sure.”

Tip-In Tito

Game 2 saw another Predators deadline pickup crack the score, as Anthony Beauvillier redirected a shot from Filip Forsberg into the net just 74 seconds into regulation.

The momentous goal was of course little shock to two individuals who had witnessed Beauvillier’s postseason prowess on the other end of the ice before his arrival in Nashville this February.

“I coached against Beau enough and we were in the bubble and played in the playoffs against him, and he was really good, really effective,” Brunette said. “It was a hard transition for him I think coming in here. We were kind of rolling and you're trying to fit him in a little bit and you kind of want to break up different lines. You try to get him in and accustomed to the way we play. It's a little different. It's a little uncomfortable, so I think it took him a little while, but I thought he had a great response tonight. And to get that secondary scoring for us was huge.”

“He's a pro,” McDonagh said. “I think there were a lot of guys in the last game that had some regrets, and he stepped up and responded the right way. Same as everybody did, we responded the right way and it was great for him to get us going there. And for a trade deadline acquisition he’s just been getting stronger and stronger.”

The goal was the 16th of Beauvillier’s postseason career and his first with the Predators. Adding an assist on Sissons’ goal, Beauvillier additionally collected the sixth multi-point performance of his postseason career.

Filthy Fil

The Predators needed an offensive spark entering the middle frame and found one, courtesy of No. 9.

Gathering the puck in the corner and powering to the net, Forsberg lifted the puck over Vancouver netminder Casey DeSmith to put his team up by two less than seven minutes into the second period.

“It was a huge goal at a big time,” Brunette said. “Pretty sick hands, in tight and doing what he does and what he's done all year. It's hard. That line is checked pretty tightly and space is minimal. So hopefully, you get that big goal, but secondary scoring can really kind of alleviate some of the pressure they feel nightly. And I think Fil will get better. I think a lot of our guys will get better here as we get going.”

With an assist on Beauvillier’s first-period goal, Forsberg exited Rogers Arena with the 14th multi-point performance of his postseason career.

Vancity Sissons

Growing up in North Vancouver, Predators forward Colton Sissons witnessed many game-changing Stanley Cup Playoffs goals at Rogers Arena.

On Tuesday, he finally got to score one of his own.

“For sure,” Sissons said. “It's always nice to score a big goal for your team in the playoffs, no matter where you're at. But it’s extra special here for me.”

The second-period marker was the 10th of Sissons’ postseason career and his first against his hometown Canucks in the playoffs.

See Y'all in Smashville

With the series tied at one apiece, the Predators return home to Bridgestone Arena on Friday, where they’ll look to jump ahead of Vancouver in the best-of-seven series.

Of course, they can’t do it without Smashville.

“It gets pretty rowdy in there and it's a lot of fun,” Sissons said. “As we saw in Game 1 here, momentum swings can be pretty intense and have a huge impact on games. So, hopefully we'll have some of that on our side.”

“It's going to be unreal,” Predators Captain Roman Josi said. “Bridgestone in the playoffs is unbelievable. The atmosphere is unreal, and it's going to be loud, so we're excited to go home.”

UP NEXT

Puck drop for Game 3 is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT, with the game set to broadcast on Bally Sports South, TBS, Max, Sportsnet, TVA Sports and 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio.

Click here to get tickets.

NOTES

  • Alexandre Carrier led the Predators with six blocked shots, while Ryan McDonagh and Colton Sissons recorded the second most with four each.
  • Juuse Saros made 17 saves to collect his fourth career postseason win and move into second on the franchise’s all-time wins list, behind only Pekka Rinne (45).
  • Nashville moved to 9-13 overall in Game 2 (4-11 on the road); the Predators are 4-7 overall when tied 1-1 in a best-of-seven series.
  • Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Tyson Barrie, Dante Fabbro, Cody Glass and Gustavs Grigals were scratched and did not skate in Tuesday’s game.

Related Content

POST: Beauvillier, Forsberg

POST: Brunette

POST: McDonagh

POST: Josi

POST: Saros

POST: Sissons

News Feed

Predators First-Round Pick Matthew Wood Facing 'A Great Opportunity' After Transfer to Minnesota

GAME DAY: Preds at Canucks, Game 2

They Said It: Top Quotes from the Preds Ahead of Game 2 in Vancouver

Predators Drop Game 1 in 4-2 Loss to Canucks

They Said It: Top Quotes from the Preds Ahead of Game 1 in Vancouver

GAME DAY: Preds at Canucks, Game 1

Three Predators Players Have Won the Stanley Cup; Here's Why They Say Round One is So Difficult

Roman Josi Deserves to Win the Norris Trophy Again - Here's Why

Nashville Predators Unveil First Round Playoff Fan Activities

Predators Recall Gustavs Grigals from Atlanta (ECHL)

Five Predators Players Have Never Been Playoff Tested; They're All Playing Better Than Ever

Instant Analysis: Predators Set to Face Canucks in First Round of 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Predators Captain Roman Josi Nominated for King Clancy Memorial Trophy

17th Annual Preds Foundation Wine Festival Raises Nearly $100,000 for Charitable Causes in Middle Tennessee

Lauzon Breaks NHL Hits Record as Predators Fall to Penguins, 4-2

GAME DAY: Preds at Penguins, April 15

Nashville Jr. Preds 16U Girls and 18U Boys Earn Tournament Championships

Playoff Bound & Performing Better Than Ever, the Predators Point to Andrew Brunette: 'He Deserves a Ton of Credit'