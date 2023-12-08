Predators Earn Third-Straight Win in 5-1 Decision Over Lightning

Five different Nashville skaters scored, Juuse Saros made 32 saves and the Predators penalty kill went a perfect 4-for-4 against one of the top power plays in the NHL en route to a 5-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday at Bridgestone Arena.

The result earned Nashville their third straight win, their ninth in the last 11 games and moved the team to 14-12-0 on the season.

Perfect PK

Nashville entered Thursday evening with a monumental challenge to tackle in the form of the second-best power play in the League.

While the Predators ended up shorthanded four different times Thursday - three during the second period alone - their penalty killers got the job done and kept Tampa Bay frustrated on the man-advantage.

“We certainly tested ourselves there,” defenseman Ryan McDonagh said. “Obviously we talk about trying to stay out of the box and we probably gave them too many opportunities, but it was a huge job there and probably the difference as far as keeping the momentum and keeping the score the way it was.”

The perfect kill was the second time in nine games the Predators have gone 4-for-4, the last being against Calgary on Nov. 22 - a 4-2 win for Nashville.

“We’re really happy for the penalty kill,” Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “I think to step up the way they did against invariably the greatest power plays of all time. Obviously [Saros] played a big part in that, but those were big kills in squashing the momentum we might have lost and our power play was opportunistic and got a couple of big goals.”

Indeed, Nashville’s power play unit came up big too, as Juuso Parssinen and Filip Forsberg each converted on the man-advantage to inject momentum into the home team’s game during key moments in the first and second frames.

D-Men Deuces

Nashville’s first defensive pairing had themselves a night, with McDonagh and Roman Josi each recording two points (1g-1a) against the Lightning.

McDonagh’s second period tally - a wicked, 52 mph backhander - was his first career goal against his former Tampa Bay Lightning club and his first of the 2023-24 season.

Josi’s third period wrister was the 164th of his career and moved the captain just three goals away from passing former captain Shea Weber (166) for the third most in franchise history.

May the Fors Be With You

For those who may not be aware, Filip Forsberg has been red hot lately - Thursday’s contest being just the latest example.

Forsberg’s power play goal was not only his 14th tally of the season, but the 11th point in his last 10 outings. The game-winner was additionally the 45th of his career - a team high.

UP NEXT

The Predators hit the road this weekend for their second back-to-back of the month, starting with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night at Scotiabank Arena.

The puck drops at 6 p.m. CT, with the game set for broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio.

