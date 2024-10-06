Predators Drop Game Against the Hurricanes

Nashville’s Preseason Finale Set for October 7 Against Tampa Bay at Amalie Arena

JR205004
By Alex Weisenmiller
Nashville Predators

The Nashville Predators were bested by the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday 5-3 at Bridgestone Arena. Tommy Novak led the Predators with three points (1g-2a), tying Jonathan Marchessault (3g-2a) for the team-high in points in the preseason. Juuse Saros started the game for Nashville and stopped all 12 shots he faced before being relieved by Scott Wedgewood at the start of the second period. Saros is one of just three goalies in the NHL this preseason to have played at least two preseason games and not given up a goal.

Mark Jankowski scored the lone goal in the first period, when he finished off a passing sequence on the power play to open the scoring. The Hurricanes scored a pair of goals early in the middle frame to take a 2-1 lead. Nashville tied the game after Cole Smith found a loose puck in front of the net and snapped it past Frederik Andersen. Carolina retook the lead heading into the second intermission, thanks to Sam Gagner.

Midway through the third period, Tommy Novak drove the net and snuck a shot past Spencer Martin to level the game at three. Eric Robinson scored the game-winning goal late in the third period and then secured the victory by scoring an empty net goal.

The Predators take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night at Amalie Arena in their preseason finale. Nashville will open the regular season on Thursday Oct. 10 against the Dallas Stars at Bridgestone Arena.

Single-game tickets for the Predators’ home opener against the Dallas Stars on Oct. 10, and all other 2024-25 home games at Bridgestone Arena, are now available at Ticketmaster.com. Become Smashville Loyal with Full, Half or Quarter Season Tickets to maximize your benefits and secure the best seats or take advantage of the newly released Preds Mix Plan that allows you to choose six-or-more games, score $10 of GNASH cash per seat and much more. For information about season-ticket plans, group tickets or premium suite rentals for the 2024-25 season, please call 615-770-7800, visit NashvillePredators.com or text PREDS to 833-453-2488 to begin receiving Preds ticket offers directly to your phone.

News Feed

PRESEASON GAME DAY: Hurricanes vs. Preds, Oct. 5

POP 239: Training Camp Episode 5! Filip Forsberg's Amazon Stardom

Predators Assign Nick Blankenburg to Milwaukee (AHL)

Prolific Predators Light Up Scoreboard in Preseason Win at Carolina

POP 238: Training Camp Episode 4! Preseason Party in Smashville

PRESEASON GAME DAY: Preds at Hurricanes, Oct. 2

Nashville Predators Preseason Game at Tampa Bay Postponed Due to Hurricane Helene 

Predators Players and Prospects Shine in Second Annual Gold Star Showcase 

Predators Assign Two Players to Respective Junior Teams; Reduce Roster to 56 Players

Predators Head to Clarksville Wednesday for Second Annual Gold Star Showcase Presented by Ticketmaster

Predators Assign Five Players to Respective Junior Teams; Reduce Roster to 58 Players

Predators Sign Hiroki Gojsic to Three-Year, Entry Level Contract

Stamkos Scores in Preseason Debut, Preds Drop Two in Florida

POP 235: Preds Training Camp Begins! And a Rookie Camp Recap

Ford Ice Centers Celebrate Milestone Anniversaries

Pete Weber Announces Steps to Ensure Longevity with the Predators

Predators Sign Philip Tomasino to One-Year, $825,000 Contract

Predators Conclude Rookie Showcase with 5-4 Win Over Hurricanes