Predators Drop Game Against the Hurricanes

The Nashville Predators were bested by the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday 5-3 at Bridgestone Arena. Tommy Novak led the Predators with three points (1g-2a), tying Jonathan Marchessault (3g-2a) for the team-high in points in the preseason. Juuse Saros started the game for Nashville and stopped all 12 shots he faced before being relieved by Scott Wedgewood at the start of the second period. Saros is one of just three goalies in the NHL this preseason to have played at least two preseason games and not given up a goal.

Mark Jankowski scored the lone goal in the first period, when he finished off a passing sequence on the power play to open the scoring. The Hurricanes scored a pair of goals early in the middle frame to take a 2-1 lead. Nashville tied the game after Cole Smith found a loose puck in front of the net and snapped it past Frederik Andersen. Carolina retook the lead heading into the second intermission, thanks to Sam Gagner.

Midway through the third period, Tommy Novak drove the net and snuck a shot past Spencer Martin to level the game at three. Eric Robinson scored the game-winning goal late in the third period and then secured the victory by scoring an empty net goal.

The Predators take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night at Amalie Arena in their preseason finale. Nashville will open the regular season on Thursday Oct. 10 against the Dallas Stars at Bridgestone Arena.

