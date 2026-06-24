Predators Acquire Jack Drury, Chase Bradley, Third-Round Pick in 2029 NHL Draft From Colorado

Nashville, Tenn. (June 24, 2026) – Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager Chris MacFarland announced today that the team has acquired forwards Jack Drury and Chase Bradley and Colorado’s third-round pick in the 2029 NHL Draft from the Avalanche in exchange for forwards Zachary L’Heureux and Fedor Svechkov.

“Jack Drury is a hard-working, reliable, full-sheet of the ice center who can handle the tough assignments while being elite in the face-off circle,” MacFarland said. “His addition to our forward group bolsters our depth in the middle of the ice, and we’re thrilled to have him on our roster. We’re also excited to add Chase Bradley – another young forward who’s had some NHL experience – to our overall organizational depth at forward.”

Drury, 26 (2/3/00), matched his career high in points last season with 27 (10g-17a) after appearing in all 82 games for the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Avalanche. The 5-foot-11, 186-pound center scored a career-high 10 goals – all coming at even strength – and recorded seven multi-point games while averaging a career-best 14:29 of ice time. Drury also further established himself as one of the League’s best in the face-off circle, winning 58.1 percent of his draws, the fifth-highest percentage among players who took at least 900 faceoffs in 2025-26. In 13 playoff appearances, he tied for fourth on Colorado in goals (3) and added two assists, helping the Avalanche reach the Western Conference Final.

Originally selected by Carolina in the second round (42nd overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Drury owns 82 points (30g-52a) in 268 career games with the Hurricanes and Avalanche. Drury – who earned a vote for the Selke Trophy this past season – was acquired by Colorado (with MacFarland as the team’s GM) as part of a trade with Carolina involving Mikko Rantanen and Martin Necas in January 2025. A native of New York, New York, Drury won the AHL’s Calder Cup with Chicago in 2021-22; won the Swedish Hockey League title with the Växjö Lakers in 2020-21; and earned silver with the United States at the 2019 World Junior Championship. His father, Ted Drury, played eight NHL seasons from 1993-01, and his uncle, Chris Drury, is the current president of hockey operations/general manager for the New York Rangers.

Bradley, 24 (1/9/02), completed his second full professional season with the AHL’s Colorado Eagles in 2025-26, recording 12 points (9g-3a) in 42 games. He went on to post 10 points (5g-5a) in 17 Calder Cup Playoff appearances for the Eagles, who made it to the Western Conference Final. Originally selected by Detroit in the seventh round (203rd overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft, the 5-foot-11, 180-pound native of St. Louis, Missouri, made his NHL debut with the Avalanche on Nov. 27, 2024 vs. Vegas after concluding a three-season collegiate tenure at the University of Connecticut, where he was teammates with Predators forward Matthew Wood from 2022-24.

The Predators now own eight selections in the 2029 NHL Draft – two in the third round and one in the first, second, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh rounds.

Become Smashville Loyal today! Full, Half and Quarter Season Ticket plans are available for the 2026-27 Nashville Predators season presented by Regions Bank. For more information, please call 615-770-7800, visit NashvillePredators.com or text PREDS to 833-453-2488 to begin receiving ticket offers directly to your phone.