Predators Acquire Forward Ross Colton and Goaltender Isak Posch From Colorado

Nashville, Tenn. (June 16, 2026) -Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager Chris MacFarland announced today that the team has acquired forward Ross Colton and goaltender Isak Posch (PAWSH) from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for Nashville’s own third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, Colorado’s own third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft (previously transferred to Nashville in a prior transaction) and goaltender Magnus Chrona.

“We are very excited to add Ross Colton to our forward mix,” MacFarland said. “Ross is a versatile, two-way winger who will add sandpaper and grit into our middle six group.”

Colton, 29 (9/11/96), recorded 24 points (9g-15a), a +9 rating and 153 shots in 73 games for Colorado in 2025-26. Additionally, he tallied 159 hits in 2025-26, third on the Avalanche. The 6-foot, 194-pound forward has scored 89 goals over six seasons in the League. He reached a career-high in points with 40 (17g-23a) in the 2023-24 season and has tallied 28 points (13g-5a) in 75 career Stanley Cup Playoff games, reaching the postseason each of his six NHL campaigns.

A native of Robbinsville, New Jersey, he was originally selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the fourth round (118th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft. Colton debuted on Feb. 24, 2021, and scored the game-winning goal (3-0 win over Carolina); he became the second player in Lightning history to score a game-winning goal in his debut. He won the Stanley Cup as a member of the Lightning in the 2020-21 season, notching six points (4g-2a) in 23 playoff games. Before playing in the NHL, Colton skated for the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (USHL), University of Vermont Catamounts (NCAA) and the Lightning’s American Hockey League affiliate, the Syracuse Crunch.

“Isak Posch is a talented young netminder who was selected to play in the AHL All-Star game this past year,” MacFarland said. “He is a big goaltender who will add to our already impressive goalie depth.”

Posch spent parts of the past two seasons with the Colorado Eagles, the Avalanche’s AHL affiliate. He posted a 15-8-4 record with two shutouts, a 2.78 goals-against average and an .891 save percentage in 2025-26. The Umea, Sweden, native was named to the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic for the Pacific Division.

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