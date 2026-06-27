Predators Acquire Adam Edstrom From NY Rangers

Nashville, Tenn. (June 27, 2026) – Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager Chris MacFarland announced today that the team has acquired forward Adam Edstrom from the New York Rangers in exchange for forward Massimo Rizzo and a fifth-round pick (148th overall) in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Edstrom, 25 (10/12/00), appeared in 35 games for the Rangers in 2025-26, recording five points (3g-2a) in 9:28 of average ice time. The 6-foot-7, 232-pounder – tied for the seventh-tallest player in the NHL – has played in 97 career games, all with the Rangers, since debuting during the 2023-24 campaign, scoring 10 goals and 16 points. In 2024-25, Edstrom was fifth among New York forwards in blocked shots (34) and sixth in hits (94) while setting career highs in goals (5), assists (4) and points (9).

Originally selected by the Rangers in the sixth round (161st overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Edstrom additionally has 17 points (12g-5a) in 43 games of AHL experience with Hartford from 2022-24. Prior to his time in North America, the Karlstad, Sweden, native spent several years in the Rögle BK system, where he notched 48 points (23g-25a) in 189 Swedish Hockey League contests, winning the Champions Hockey League in 2021-22.

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