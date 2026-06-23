Potential Preds: 2026 NHL Draft Scouting Report - Wingers

Get to Know Five Wingers Nashville Could Take with the 10th Pick in the 2026 NHL Draft

2026 NHL Combine - Portraits - Wyatt Cullen

BUFFALO, NEW YORK - JUNE 4: Wyatt Cullen poses for a portrait during the 2026 NHL Scouting Combine at Harborcenter on June 4, 2026 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

© Getty Images

By Audrey Dayton
Nashville Predators

The 2026 NHL Draft is quickly approaching, along with Smashville’s newest set of faces.

The Draft will be held June 26-27 at Keybank Center in Buffalo, marking President of Hockey Operations/General Manager Chris MacFarland’s first Draft with the Predators.

The Preds currently hold 11 picks, including one first-round selection at No. 10 - the second-straight year they own a Top-10 pick. 

Preds Assistant General Manager and Director of Scouting Jeff Kealty, as well as Chief Amateur Scout Tom Nolan, said last month they’re excited about the depth of the draft class, and are focused on choosing a high-upside player, regardless of position. 

So, will Nashville’s first-rounder skate on the wing? Here are five wingers who could hear their names called by the Preds in Round One on Friday night. 

All scouting ranks and reports produced by NHL Central Scouting.

Wyatt Cullen – No. 13-Ranked North American Skater 

Left Wing – 6-0, 172 lbs. – USA U-18 (NTDP) 

Born: Sept. 8, 2008 - Moorehead, Min.  

Cullen wrapped up a 45-point (16g-29a) season in 40 games with the U.S. National Team Development Program Under-18 Team, building on his previous season with the Under-17 Team.

The winger already has a connection to Nashville as his father, Matt, spent two seasons with the Preds throughout a remarkable career (three Stanley Cups and the most NHL games skated (1,516) by a U.S.-born forward). 

Per NHL Central Scouting:

“A high-IQ player who reads the game very well, makes quick, smart decisions under pressure and consistently positions himself effectively in all three zones. An excellent skater with good balance and agility, plays with poise in tight areas. Makes high-percentage plays that drive possession and create scoring chances. His competitiveness, work ethic, and commitment to two-way play stand out shift in and shift out.” 

Cullen is committed to the University of Minnesota, where his father was recently named Director of Player Development in April.

Nikita Klepov – No. 8-Ranked North American Skater 

Right Wing – 6-0,  180 lbs – Saginaw, OHL 

Born: June 27, 2008 – Deerfield Beach, Florida

Not only did Klepov lead Ontario Hockey League rookies in scoring, he led the entire league last season. The 17-year old posted 97 points (37g-60a) in 67 games for the Saginaw Spirit, earning OHL Rookie of the Year honors. 

He smashed Saginaw’s record for most assists and points in a rookie season, which was previously 37 helpers and 74 points. 

Per NHL Central Scouting:

“Plays a high energy, offensive game. Always dangerous every time he has the puck and is the "go to" shooter on the power play - one of the best one-timers in this Draft class. He gets involved all over the ice, plays physical and in the trenches. He has a high hockey IQ with his elite puck skills and knows how to find the back of the net.”

Klepov is set to compete for Michigan State University this season.

Ethan Belchetz – No. 9-Ranked North American Skater 

Left Wing – 6-5, 230 lbs - Windsor, OHL 

Born: March 30, 2008 – Oakville, Ontario 

Belchetz posted 59 points (34g-25a) in 57 games with the Windsor Spitfires before a season-ending injury in early March. The 6-foot-5 winger improved from his previous season, 38 points in 56 games, which still included a four-goal and six-point outing at 16-years old. 

Belchetz is considered one of Canada’s top junior players and was selected first overall in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection by the Windsor Spitfires. 

Per NHL Central Scouting:

“A combination of size, strength and skill who projects as a power forward. He's made noticeable improvements to his footwork, agility and overall quickness. He is a player that is tough to handle down low and is a beast in front of the net. He has really good offensive hockey sense and can think the game with smart players. Good anticipation, good hands and a good shot to generate chances. Two way game combined with work ethic gives him a very high ceiling.” 

Like Klepov, Belchetz is committed to MSU for the upcoming season, where Preds prospect Ryker Lee already plays.

Oscar Hemming – No. 11-Ranked North American Skater 

Left Wing – 6-4, 204 lbs. – Boston College, NCAA 

Born: Aug. 13, 2008 – Vaasa, Finland 

Hemming finished his NCAA rookie season with eight points in 19 games for Boston College, at 17-years old.

In 2024-25, Hemming put up 63 points (35g-28a) in 31 games, tied for the most points and second in goals in Finland’s top Under-18 league.

Hemming’s brother Emil was a first-round pick by the Dallas Stars in 2024. 

Per NHL Central Scouting:

“A solid size/strength forward with smarts and skills who will fit into the NHL Power Forward category. Effective physical presence utilizing his size and strength down low, finishes hits and has a very good puck protection game. Strong stride skater who moves well for his size and will only get quicker and faster as he continues to physically mature. Good hockey smarts with vision, reading plays and making good choices to generate chances. Good skill set handling and moving the puck, good passer and shooter. Has all the skills, attributes and projection to be a difference maker.”

J.P. Hurlbert – No. 12-Ranked North American Skater 

Left Wing – 6-0, 190 lbs – Kamloops, WHL 

Born: April 11, 2008 – Allen, Texas 

As an alternate captain for the Kamloops Blazers, Hurlbert finished a strong season in the Western Hockey League, leading rookies in goals and points with 97 points and 42 goals in 68 games, the fourth best marks in the league. 

Per NHL Central Scouting:

“Used as the top-line center in Kamloops and is a key contributor on both the penalty kill and the power play. An elite offensive player with good awareness who does everything quick with high tempo. Has the ability to find open space and will get behind defenders to create odd man rushes. A good shot with a quick release and can score on the one timer. A very good touch around the net, competes with the ability to come up with loose pucks and generate chances.” 

Hurlbert will continue his development at the University of Michigan in the fall.

The 2026 NHL Draft will be held at KeyBank Center in Buffalo. The first round is set for June 26 (6 p.m. CT; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), with rounds 2-7 on June 27 (10 a.m. CT; NHLN, ESPN+, SN).

Join the Preds for the official Draft Watch Party, beginning at 5 p.m. CT on Friday, at BetMGM Sports Lounge inside Bridgestone Arena for live media coverage, special guests, exclusive giveaways, food & drink specials and more. On Saturday, attend the Preds Summer Open House from 12-4 p.m. at Bridgestone Arena. Explore available seating options, watch additional live Draft coverage, enjoy fun activities for the whole family and check out our annual Used Equipment Sale. General public access to the used equipment sale will begin at 2 p.m. CT.

Stay tuned to NashvillePredators.com and @PredsNHL on social media for complete coverage of the NHL Draft.

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