Potential Preds: 2026 NHL Draft Scouting Report - Wingers

The 2026 NHL Draft is quickly approaching, along with Smashville’s newest set of faces.

The Draft will be held June 26-27 at Keybank Center in Buffalo, marking President of Hockey Operations/General Manager Chris MacFarland’s first Draft with the Predators.

The Preds currently hold 11 picks, including one first-round selection at No. 10 - the second-straight year they own a Top-10 pick.

Preds Assistant General Manager and Director of Scouting Jeff Kealty, as well as Chief Amateur Scout Tom Nolan, said last month they’re excited about the depth of the draft class, and are focused on choosing a high-upside player, regardless of position.

So, will Nashville’s first-rounder skate on the wing? Here are five wingers who could hear their names called by the Preds in Round One on Friday night.

All scouting ranks and reports produced by NHL Central Scouting.

Wyatt Cullen – No. 13-Ranked North American Skater

Left Wing – 6-0, 172 lbs. – USA U-18 (NTDP)

Born: Sept. 8, 2008 - Moorehead, Min.

Cullen wrapped up a 45-point (16g-29a) season in 40 games with the U.S. National Team Development Program Under-18 Team, building on his previous season with the Under-17 Team.

The winger already has a connection to Nashville as his father, Matt, spent two seasons with the Preds throughout a remarkable career (three Stanley Cups and the most NHL games skated (1,516) by a U.S.-born forward).

Per NHL Central Scouting:

“A high-IQ player who reads the game very well, makes quick, smart decisions under pressure and consistently positions himself effectively in all three zones. An excellent skater with good balance and agility, plays with poise in tight areas. Makes high-percentage plays that drive possession and create scoring chances. His competitiveness, work ethic, and commitment to two-way play stand out shift in and shift out.”

Cullen is committed to the University of Minnesota, where his father was recently named Director of Player Development in April.