Potential Preds: 2026 NHL Draft Scouting Report - Centers

The 2026 NHL Draft is quickly approaching - along with Smashville’s newest set of faces.

The Draft will be held June 26-27 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, marking President of Hockey Operations/General Manager Chris MacFarland’s first Draft with the Predators.

The Preds currently hold 11 picks, including one first-round selection at No. 10 - the second-straight year they own a Top-10 pick.

Preds Assistant General Manager and Director of Scouting Jeff Kealty, as well as Chief Amateur Scout Tom Nolan, said last month they’re excited about the depth of the draft class and are focused on choosing a high-upside player, regardless of position.

So, will the Preds opt for the middle of the ice with their first pick? Here are five centers who could hear their names called by Nashville in Round One on Friday night.

All scouting ranks and reports produced by NHL Central Scouting.

Oliver Suvanto – No. 3-Ranked International Skater

Center - 6-3, 213 lbs – Tappara, Liiga

Born: Sept. 3, 2008 – Turku, Finland

As the third-ranked international skater, Suvanto shows high potential. He was talented enough to jump to Liiga, Finland’s men’s league, at just 17 years old. Suvanto posted 11 points in 48 games, the most by a skater his age. He also tallied 22 points across 36 international tournament games.

Suvanto possesses the size of a strong center and the skating of a smaller wing, making him difficult to match up against. He handles pressure well and can only grow as a net-front presence and playmaker.

Per NHL Central Scouting:

“His strong skating, balance, and physical strength make him highly effective in faceoffs, battles and defensive coverage. A natural two-way player, he combines reliability and intelligence, rarely making mistakes while consistently supporting both ends of the ice. Offensively, can create space for teammates with intelligent positioning and strong puck protection, often generating second chances or assists through simple but effective plays. Forechecking and work ethic stand out, and he plays with pro-level consistency and awareness.”