Potential Preds: 2026 NHL Draft Scouting Report - Centers

Get to Know Five Centers Nashville Could Take with the 10th Pick in the 2026 NHL Draft

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By Audrey Dayton
Nashville Predators

The 2026 NHL Draft is quickly approaching - along with Smashville’s newest set of faces.

The Draft will be held June 26-27 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, marking President of Hockey Operations/General Manager Chris MacFarland’s first Draft with the Predators.

The Preds currently hold 11 picks, including one first-round selection at No. 10 - the second-straight year they own a Top-10 pick. 

Preds Assistant General Manager and Director of Scouting Jeff Kealty, as well as Chief Amateur Scout Tom Nolan, said last month they’re excited about the depth of the draft class and are focused on choosing a high-upside player, regardless of position. 

So, will the Preds opt for the middle of the ice with their first pick? Here are five centers who could hear their names called by Nashville in Round One on Friday night. 

All scouting ranks and reports produced by NHL Central Scouting.

Oliver Suvanto – No. 3-Ranked International Skater 

Center - 6-3, 213 lbs – Tappara, Liiga 

Born: Sept. 3, 2008 – Turku, Finland 

As the third-ranked international skater, Suvanto shows high potential. He was talented enough to jump to Liiga, Finland’s men’s league, at just 17 years old. Suvanto posted 11 points in 48 games, the most by a skater his age. He also tallied 22 points across 36 international tournament games. 

Suvanto possesses the size of a strong center and the skating of a smaller wing, making him difficult to match up against. He handles pressure well and can only grow as a net-front presence and playmaker. 

Per NHL Central Scouting:

“His strong skating, balance, and physical strength make him highly effective in faceoffs, battles and defensive coverage. A natural two-way player, he combines reliability and intelligence, rarely making mistakes while consistently supporting both ends of the ice. Offensively, can create space for teammates with intelligent positioning and strong puck protection, often generating second chances or assists through simple but effective plays. Forechecking and work ethic stand out, and he plays with pro-level consistency and awareness.”

Viggo Björck – No. 4-Ranked International Skater

Center – 5-9, 180 lbs. – Djurgårdens IF, SHL 

Born: March, 12, 2008 – Stockholm, Sweden 

Björck ascended the prospect rankings throughout the year after impressing in the Swedish Hockey League and global stage. 

The center led all players 17 or younger with 15 points in 42 games. Internationally, Björck won gold at the 2026 World Junior Championship with a nine-point tournament, before making history at the Men’s World Championship. The 18-year-old became the youngest player to score a goal for Sweden at the Men’s Worlds, where he was trusted as the first-line center.  

Despite a smaller build, Björck’s high hockey intelligence allows him to play poised and competitively. 

“He's like a Sidney Crosby-type player, and his hockey intelligence shows through with clever movement and spatial awareness in tight areas, which will, in my mind, help him adjust to the NHL in the future." — NHL Director of European Scouting Jukka-Pekka Vuorinen.

Tynan Lawrence – No.7-Ranked North American Skater 

Center – 6-0, 183 lbs. - Boston University, NCAA 

Born: Aug. 3, 2008 – Fredericton, NB, Canada 

Lawrence finished last season with seven points (2g-5a) in 18 games at Boston University. Five of those points (1g-4a) came in his last five games. 

The 17-year old started the season in the United States Hockey League as captain of the Muskegon Lumberjacks (17 points in 13 games) before joining BU in January. Lawrence missed 18 games with Muskegon due to injury, but established a reputation as an all-around player the year before.  

In the 2024-25 season, Lawrence put up 54 points (25g-29a) in 56 games, ranking Top-3 in rookie goals and scoring in the USHL. He then led the league in playoff scoring (18 points in 14 games) to help Muskegon win a Clark Cup. 

Per NHL Central Scouting:

“A very smart and skilled center that can drive offense for himself and his teammates. Plays a two-way game and has an all-around set of tools that make him a very prized prospect.”

Ilia Morozov – No. 10-Ranked North American Skater, NHL Central Scouting 

Center – 6-3, 205 lbs. – Miami (Ohio), NCAA 

Born: Aug. 3, 2008 – Moskva, Russia  

The 17-year-old Morozov was one of the youngest players in the NCAA last season and tallied 20 points (8g-12a) in 36 games at Miami, tied for second in points among players his age or younger. 

Per NHL Central Scouting:

“A highly intelligent two-way forward who brings pace and precision to his game. He shows excellent awareness off the puck, supporting plays responsibly while positioning himself to create scoring opportunities in transition. His combination of strong edges, quick hands and a deceptive release makes him a consistent offensive threat, particularly on entries and in tight spaces. His compete level, versatility, and ability to elevate the play of those around him project well for success at the pro level.”

Egor Shilov – No. 19-Ranked North American Skater 

Center – 6-0, 177 lbs. - Victoriaville, QMJHL 

Born: Apr. 30, 2008 – Tyumen, Russia 

Shilov was a standout in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, posting 82 points (32g-50a) in 63 games to top rookies and finish seventh in the league last season. He has an ability to create and the skill to execute that make him a dangerous offensive threat.

Per NHL Central Scouting:

“Impactful, offensive player with a lot of creativity. Excellent puck skills mixed in with a great IQ and vision to execute at a high level. Very agile on his edges, controls the pace of the game and will find openings. Elusive, composed and confident with the puck on his stick, the type of player who wants to have the puck. Elite passer and set-up man, he finds his teammates all over the ice. Good shot release which makes him a dual threat as a playmaker and finisher. A special offensive prospect.”

The 2026 NHL Draft will be held at KeyBank Center in Buffalo. The first round is set for June 26 (6 p.m. CT; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), with rounds 2-7 on June 27 (10 a.m. CT; NHLN, ESPN+, SN).

Join the Preds for the official Draft Watch Party, beginning at 5 p.m. CT on Friday, at BetMGM Sports Lounge inside Bridgestone Arena for live media coverage, special guests, exclusive giveaways, food & drink specials and more. On Saturday, attend the Preds Summer Open House from 12-4 p.m. at Bridgestone Arena. Explore available seating options, watch additional live Draft coverage, enjoy fun activities for the whole family and check out our annual Used Equipment Sale. General public access to the used equipment sale will begin at 2 p.m. CT.

Stay tuned to NashvillePredators.com and @PredsNHL on social media for complete coverage of the NHL Draft.

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