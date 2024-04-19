Playoff Time in Smashville!

Kara Hammer & Max Herz preview the Predators & Canucks first round playoff series!

Plus Filip Forsberg secures the franchise single season goals record, Jeremy Lauzon sets the NHL single season hits record, Troy Grosenick and his son get a special day, TSU hires their first hockey coach and Andrew Brunette thanks God for baseball.

