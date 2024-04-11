Beau Knows The Preds Are Playoff Bound! Anthony Beauvillier on the POP

The Preds are playoff bound! Predators winger Anthony Beauvillier joins the Preds Official Podcast (16:00) to discuss joining the Predators at the trade deadline during their hot streak, playing for three NHL teams in one season and his hockey life growing up in Quebec and starring the QMJHL.

Kara Hammer & Max Herz recap the Preds' comeback clinch on Tuesday night to force overtime against the Jets and secure their ninth playoff berth in the last 10 seasons.

Plus, Luke Schenn's kids demand he score more, Ryan O'Reilly is the faceoff king in the NHLPA Player Poll and Hal Gill goes to Jersey!

As always, use #PredsPodcast to send in your questions and comments on Twitter/X.