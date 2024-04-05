ESPN Energy Line: P.K. Subban & John Buccigross on the POP

P.K. Subban and John Buccigross Join Max Herz & Kara Hammer on Episode 228 of the Preds Official Podcast

POP 228
By Max Herz
@MaxHerzTalks Host, Predators Official Podcast

Former Predators defenseman & ESPN analyst P.K. Subban (14:20) and ESPN commentator John Buccigross (26:15) join the Preds Official Podcast during their visits to Smashville this week to talk about the Preds, this season, and covering the NHL for ESPN during the playoff stretch!

Kara Hammer & Max Herz recap a massive win over the Blues on Thursday night as the Preds get closer to clinching their playoff spot with six games to go in the regular season.

Plus, a Nashville Ice Flyers connection on the Bruins, the McCarrons are expecting and it's dogs vs. cats in a Preds player pet Instagram faceoff!

As always, use #PredsPodcast to send in your questions and comments on Twitter/X.

