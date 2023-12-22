Merry Christmas, POP! With Nashville Predators Defenseman Luke Schenn

Hockey Holidays, Smashville! Nashville Predators defenseman Luke Schenn joins the Preds Official Podcast (16:10).

Kara Hammer & Max Herz recap three Preds wins this week including the Fathers Trip! Plus, Michael McCarron gives us a feel good Christmas story and Luke Evangelista unearths an old nickname of his.

