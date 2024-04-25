Know Before You Go As the Predators Host the Canucks in Game 3

SMASH CAR

The Smash Car presented by Crushr will make its return to the Bridgestone Arena Plaza for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Fans will have the opportunity to take a hit at the car, painted in opposing team colors, with a sledgehammer in exchange for a small donation to the Preds Foundation.

SMASHVILLE SKY LOUNGE

Upgrade your experience for the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs! The Smashville Sky Lounge, located on the fourth level outside section 315, will look to provide guests with all-inclusive food and beverage options, lounge-style seating, and a full-size LED screen so fans don’t miss any of the action. Secure your Smashville Sky Lounge access today. Must be accompanied by a game ticket.

FREE VIEWING PARTY

The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp will also host a free outdoor viewing party during Game Three. The viewing party for the game will be hosted on Rep. John Lewis Way between Demonbreun Street and Korean Veterans Boulevard in the street between the Music City Center and Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

The parties are free and open to the public and give fans who don’t have game tickets a chance to cheer on the team with other Preds supporters. The viewing parties will activate two hours prior to game time. A large video screen will show the game feed. Food and drink options will be available for purchase on site. Two hockey-themed Project 615 t-shirts will be available for purchase at a merch tent at the parties. DJ Jason Eskridge will be on hand to entertain the crowd. Attendees are invited to bring blankets and chairs. No coolers, large bags or pets.

ROAD CLOSURES

John Lewis Way between Demonbreun and Korean Veterans Blvd will be closed starting at 5 a.m. Also, John Lewis Way between Broadway and Demonbreun will be closed starting at 8 a.m. on Friday. Patrons are encouraged to seek alternative routes.

TIMELINE OF EVENTS