Preds Prospect Lee One Step Closer to Making NHL Dreams Come True 

Reaching the NHL seems like an impossible feat - until the dream becomes just a bit closer.

From the moment the Predators selected Ryker Lee with the 26th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, it's been non-stop hockey for the young forward.

After his name was announced and he slipped the Preds jersey over his head, Lee’s life got a lot more interesting. While the moment is unforgettable, what comes after is a close second.

“That’s the only real word to describe [the feeling],” Lee laughed as he recalled the chaos of the weekend leading up to his time at Preds Development Camp last month. “It would be ‘a whirlwind.’ I got drafted on Friday night and then in the morning we flew out on a private jet here and went straight to Bridgestone [Arena].”

After hyping up some fans at Preds Beer Fest alongside fellow first-round picks Brady Martin (fifth overall) and Cameron Reid (21st overall), the Preds prospects settled in for a fast-paced week of all things hockey.

For Lee, Development Camp was all about adding as much to his game as he could, which didn’t mean just hockey, but gaining knowledge in all areas by watching and replicating.