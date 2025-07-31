Lee Impresses at Summer Showcase Alongside Fellow Preds Prospects

Nashville's 2025 First-Round Pick Leading Tournament in Points Following Impressive Development Camp

Preds Prospect Ryker Lee

© John Russell

By Brooks Bratten
@brooksbratten Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

Less than a month after concluding their time at Predators Development Camp, a number of Preds prospects are representing their countries at the World Junior Summer Showcase - and one is making quite an impact.

Ryker Lee, selected in the first round (26th overall) by Nashville in the 2025 NHL Draft, has recorded two goals and five points through just three games for the United States, good enough to share the lead for his country - and the entire tournament - in points.

Committed to Michigan State to begin his freshman season with the Spartans this fall, Lee also had an impressive showing during Preds Development Camp where Nashville’s fifth overall selection - Brady Martin - referred to Lee’s hands as “crazy” and that he’d “never seen someone stickhandle so fast.”

That’s high praise from a fellow draftee, and Lee has surely been turning the heads of those in charge, not just his peers. A solid showing at the Summer Showcase can go a long way toward landing a spot on the eventual roster that will represent the United States at the IIHF World Junior Championship, an annual tournament that begins the day after Christmas and is the top prospect showcase on the planet.

Fellow Preds prospects Teddy Stiga and Jacob Rombach (United States), Martin, Cameron Reid and Jack Ivankovic (Canada), Daniel Nieminen (Finland) and Viggo Gustafsson (Sweden) have also been participating at the Summer Showcase in Minnesota over the past week.

Like Lee in the United States’ opening game of the tournament, Stiga also had a pair of goals in USA White’s 5-2 win over Sweden. Lee assisted on Stiga’s second tally, while Martin and Reid both had one assist in one outing with Canada.

All teams have two more games to play in the tournament, including the United States and Canada facing off in the finale on Saturday afternoon.

Predators prospects are expected to be back in Nashville starting Sept. 10 for Preds Rookie Camp that will see the group then travel to Tampa to compete in the annual prospect showcase tournament against rookies from the Tampa Bay Lightning, Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes. A roster and game schedule for Rookie Camp will be announced at a later date.

Much of the group will then remain in Nashville for the start of 2025 Predators Training Camp, which begins Sept. 17 before the annual preseason doubleheader against Florida - this time at Bridgestone Arena - on Sept. 21. More information on Training Camp will be announced later this summer.

