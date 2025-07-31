Lee Impresses at Summer Showcase Alongside Fellow Preds Prospects

Less than a month after concluding their time at Predators Development Camp, a number of Preds prospects are representing their countries at the World Junior Summer Showcase - and one is making quite an impact.

Ryker Lee, selected in the first round (26th overall) by Nashville in the 2025 NHL Draft, has recorded two goals and five points through just three games for the United States, good enough to share the lead for his country - and the entire tournament - in points.

Committed to Michigan State to begin his freshman season with the Spartans this fall, Lee also had an impressive showing during Preds Development Camp where Nashville’s fifth overall selection - Brady Martin - referred to Lee’s hands as “crazy” and that he’d “never seen someone stickhandle so fast.”