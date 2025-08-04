Preds Prospects Put Up Points at World Junior Summer Showcase

The 2025 World Junior Summer Showcase between the United States, Canada, Sweden and Finland concluded over the weekend, and a number of Predators hopefuls contributed to the final results.

Eight of Nashville’s top prospects represented their respective countries with Ryker Lee, Teddy Stiga and Jacob Rombach (United States), Brady Martin, Cameron Reid and Jack Ivankovic (Canada), Daniel Nieminen (Finland) and Viggo Gustafsson (Sweden) all finding a spot on the rosters at the tournament.

Lee, selected in the first round (26th overall) by Nashville in the 2025 NHL Draft, was the early standout of the tournament when he recorded two goals and five points through just three games for the United States. Those totals were good enough to share the lead for his country - and the entire tournament - in points entering the final weekend, but it was another 2025 draftee who snuck up the leaderboard in the end.

Nieminen, the Finnish defenseman selected in the sixth round (163rd overall) by the Preds in June, dished out four assists in his country’s 6-3 victory over the United States on Friday, and the blueliner added another helper to finish out the Showcase with a 3-1 triumph against Finland on Saturday. Those totals gave Nieminen six assists in five outings to finish tied for second across the entire tournament with six points.

Also finding the scoresheet in the final days was Martin, Nashville top pick at fifth overall in the 2025 Draft. The forward tallied a goal against Sweden on Friday before adding a primary power-play assist on Saturday against the Americans.