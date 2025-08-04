Preds Prospects Put Up Points at World Junior Summer Showcase

Lee, Stiga, Martin, Nieminen Impress as Nashville's Top Draftees Skate for Respective Countries

Preds Prospect Brady Martin

© John Russell

By Brooks Bratten
@brooksbratten Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

The 2025 World Junior Summer Showcase between the United States, Canada, Sweden and Finland concluded over the weekend, and a number of Predators hopefuls contributed to the final results.

Eight of Nashville’s top prospects represented their respective countries with Ryker Lee, Teddy Stiga and Jacob Rombach (United States), Brady Martin, Cameron Reid and Jack Ivankovic (Canada), Daniel Nieminen (Finland) and Viggo Gustafsson (Sweden) all finding a spot on the rosters at the tournament.

Lee, selected in the first round (26th overall) by Nashville in the 2025 NHL Draft, was the early standout of the tournament when he recorded two goals and five points through just three games for the United States. Those totals were good enough to share the lead for his country - and the entire tournament - in points entering the final weekend, but it was another 2025 draftee who snuck up the leaderboard in the end.

Nieminen, the Finnish defenseman selected in the sixth round (163rd overall) by the Preds in June, dished out four assists in his country’s 6-3 victory over the United States on Friday, and the blueliner added another helper to finish out the Showcase with a 3-1 triumph against Finland on Saturday. Those totals gave Nieminen six assists in five outings to finish tied for second across the entire tournament with six points.

Also finding the scoresheet in the final days was Martin, Nashville top pick at fifth overall in the 2025 Draft. The forward tallied a goal against Sweden on Friday before adding a primary power-play assist on Saturday against the Americans.

Like Lee in the early going, Stiga was also impressive at the start with a pair of goals in USA White’s 5-2 win over Sweden. Lee assisted on Stiga’s second tally, while Martin and Reid both had one assist in one outing with Canada to start the week.

Lee finished with five points (2g-3a) in four games at the Showcase, while Martin posted a point per game (1g-2a) in three outings.

The annual Summer Showcase is an appetizer - and the first true opportunity - for a player to turn heads and work toward landing a spot on the eventual national team rosters at the IIHF World Junior Championship, an annual tournament that begins the day after Christmas and is the top prospect showcase on the planet.

Suffice to say with the amount of talent in the Predators system, at least a few of these names will likely be back on the world stage as the 2025 calendar nears an end.

Before then, however, Predators prospects are expected to be back in Nashville starting Sept. 10 for Preds Rookie Camp that will see the group then travel to Tampa to compete in the annual prospect showcase tournament against rookies from the Tampa Bay Lightning, Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes. A roster and game schedule for Rookie Camp will be announced at a later date.

Much of the group will then remain in Nashville for the start of 2025 Predators Training Camp, which begins Sept. 17 before the annual preseason doubleheader against Florida - this time at Bridgestone Arena - on Sept. 21. More information on Training Camp will be announced later this summer.

